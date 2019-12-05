Coupe de Montreal Releases 2020 Event Schedule

We’re getting close to turning the page on the 2019 season and that means that plans are already in full works mode for 2020.

After ending their year with a season-high of drivers and entries, the Coupe de Montreal is rolling into the new year with good momentum. Series organizers have revealed their 2020 calendar of events, which features seven races spread amongst four different circuits in Quebec.

Race one will kick off the season at SH Karting in St-Hilaire. The historic karting circuit was a welcome addition to the series two seasons ago and is now a consistent start to the year.

Race two heads to Mont-Tremblant as the Jim Russell Karting Academy hosts the first of their two events. Staying west of Montreal, round three takes to the ICAR Circuit.

After their superb debut in 2019, SC Performance in Saint Celestin is back on the calendar. They are slotted in to host round four in early July.

Following a summer break, Coupe de Montreal racers will return to the ICAR Circuit for round five and then SH Karting for race six.

Continuing the new tradition, the Coupe de Montreal will culminate with the Autumn Classic in Mont-Tremblant in late September.

2020 Coupe de Montreal Schedule

Race #1, May 10, SH Karting

Race #2, May 30-31, Jim Russell Karting Academy

Race #3, June 21, Circuit ICAR

Race #4, July 5, SC Performance

Race #5, August 23, Circuit ICAR

Race #6, September 6, SH Karting

Race #7, September 19-20, Jim Russell Karting Academy

More information about the 2020 Coupe de Montreal is sure to come. Learn more about the series on their website, http://coupedemontreal.com.