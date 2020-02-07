Coupe de Montreal Issues Update on Kart Numbers and Licensing

Below is a statement from the organizers of the Coupe de Montreal in regards to their upcoming 2020 race season. It confirms their kart number structure and the process to attain the proper karting license. To learn more about the Coupe de Montreal and see where they are racing in 2020, visit their website, http://coupedemontreal.com.

We have received questions regarding the announcement by Kartstars Canada that they have created a “national registry for kart number”s. Please be advised that this registry can only apply to Ontario and not to Quebec for the same reasons that we have been unable to use the ASN Canada registry for the past two years.

This is because the known electronic equipment management software (tires, engines, chassis) are all based on the fact that a number can only be used by one competitor in the entire event to avoid equipment assignment errors. Since organizations in Ontario do not use this electronic equipment, there is no need for them to follow the single number rule, which is very important to us.

For the Coupe de Montréal, we will still use the single number system managed by Auto Sport Québec. For drivers who wish to keep the number they had in 2019, please note that this number is reserved for you until March 31st. You can keep your number if you apply for a license before this deadline. After March 31st, the “first come first served” policy will apply. If you come from outside Québec and raced at the Coupe de Montréal in 2019, you can secure your number by sending an e-mail to Auto Sport Québec before March 31st. If you come from outside Québec and wish to race in Québec in 2020, you will have to wait until April 1st to contact ASQ and ask for a number.

1-99 – Briggs and Stratton Cadet 100-199 – Rotax Micro/Mini Max 200-299 – Rotax Junior 300-399 – Rotax Senior 400-499 – Rotax DD2 500-599 – Rotax DD2 Masters 600-699 – Briggs & Stratton Junior 700-799 – Briggs & Stratton Senior 800-899 – Briggs & Stratton Masters 900-999 – Open Shifter and Shifter Masters



Reminder to all karting competitors. This year the licence application will be done to Auto Sport Québec online or by paper. The competitor’s number must be reserve with the licence application.

With a LICENCE LOISIR (“leasure licence“) you will be able to race in:

Club championships (Coupe de Montréal, SC Performance, Série Karting Tour Québec)



With a LICENCE PROVINCIALE (“provincial licence“) you will be able to race in:

Club championships Québec Championship (constituted of 3 races) All regional races in Canada At the Florida Winter Tour and SKUSA Championship (arrangements taken for 2020)



To apply for your racing licence to AUTO SPORT QUÉBEC, you will need:

To get your licence, you will need: (all forms and payment button are available on the ASQ website https://auto-sport-quebec.com/licence/)

Membership card from an affiliated club (example Club de karting de montréal – https://coupedemontreal.com/club-de-karting-de-montreal/) Licence application form: Medical: if under 50 y.o. medical self-declaration Medical: if 50 y.o. or over, medical form Annex1 – If driver is a minor: Annual parental consent Annexe 2 – Class and number application Picture in JPEG format – head and shoulder (passport style) without hat, cap or sunglasses Payment with Paypal or by cheque made out to Auto Sport Québec



For any question related to the Club de Karting de Montréal membership, please contact Patrick Moreau at 514-312-1711 #223 or by e-mail at clubkartingmontreal@gmail.com.

For any questions related to the racing licence of kart numbers, please contact Auto Sport Québec at 514-252-3052.