Coupe de Montreal Asking Drivers to Prepare for the Start of the 2020 Race Season

We got some promising news out of Quebec today as the Coupe de Montreal announced they are getting closer to hosting their first races of the season.

While a return to racing date is not yet available, they currently have their June 21 race date at ICAR Karting as an ideal first race. The province is currently in phase 5 of their return to action plan, and motorized sports are part of phase 6.

Coupe de Montreal organizers are asking those who do not have their 2020 racing license, to do so now, as an important step for racers to continue preparing for the race season.

Below is the official announcement from the Coupe de Montreal.

Sports activities such as motorized sports are part of phase 6 of the Quebec government’s deconfinement plan. With the first five phases now deployed, we will be the next to obtain the right to resume our activities. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Auto Sport Québec has been working closely with the authorities and other sports federations for this resumption.

As we have seen with the previous phases, authorizations are generally not announced well in advance. We must therefore anticipate that when we are authorized to restart the races, everything will resume without much notice. This is why we are asking all drivers to prepare accordingly for the start of the Coupe de Montréal karting 2020.

At the resumption, physical contact must certainly be limited and the rules of distancing must be respected. It will therefore be more important than ever to prepare in advance and to do everything possible to do remotely.

Everything related to obtaining a competition licence must be done in advance and online. For those who have not yet applied for a license, remember that you must first join a club such as the Club de Karting de Montreal (membership form here) before applying for a license from Auto Sport Québec (www.auto-sport-quebec.com). Don’t wait until the day before the event!

We are also asking competitors to prepare their equipment in advance. Due to the closing of the service centres for several weeks, there is currently a lot of traffic and it is not recommended to wait a few days before the races resume to have your pre-season maintenance done on your equipment (e.g. engine overhaul).

For the moment, the June 21st race scheduled at ICAR Karting in Mirabel is still on schedule but we will have to wait to know the exact date of resumption before confirming this event and publishing a modified calendar. We are currently planning a six-race calendar for the season. We do not yet have the details on the rules that will have to be respected for the races but they will be published as soon as they are available.

The 2020 season will be a multi-level challenge for all; organizers, officials, drivers and crew. The success of the recovery will rest on everyone’s shoulders. Together, it will all right.

To learn more about the Coupe de Montreal and their planned race dates for 2020, visit http://coupedemontreal.com.