Coupe de Montréal 2017 starts soon! — La Coupe de Montréal 2017 débute bientôt!

The 2017 Coupe de Montréal season will begin in St-Roch-de-L’Achigan on SRA Karting racetrack. Again this year, Continental Tires will be the main sponsor of the series and the Champion of the ROK Shifter and ROK Shifter Masters will receive an invitation to race at the ROK International Final in Italy next October.

At every event, one driver will be declared “Driver of the Day” to underline their sportsmanship, good results, improvement or any other factors which make them stand out during the day.

The 6 event calendar is:

Round 1

May 7

St-Roch-de-L’Achigan

Round 2

May 28

Mont-Tremblant

Round 3

July 2

ICAR H.P. – Mirabel

Round 4

July 16

ICAR H.P. – Mirabel

Round 5

September 17

ICAR H.P. – Mirabel

Round 6

October 1

Mont-Tremblant

As this championship is an level entry for karting, we will continue to strive to be as inclusive as possible. Rotax, Briggs & Stratton and 125 Shifters (all engine type) are all welcome. If necessary, we will combine classes.

The typical schedule of a racing day will be a carbon copy of last year: practices before lunch and racing in the afternoon. Depending of the number of competitors, we may conduct the qualifying sessions before lunch.

The Supplementary regulations and necessary forms for the first race will be posted on SRA Karting’s website on the “Download” page in the coming days.

Don’t forget to apply for your 2017 racing licence to Karting Québec (www.kartingquebec.ca).

For the first race of the season at SRA Karting, the track will be available for practice on Saturday morning from 9 am to 1 pm.

La Coupe de Montréal 2017 débute bientôt !

La saison 2017 de la Coupe de Montréal s’élancera le 7 mai prochain sur le circuit de SRA Karting à St-Roch-de-L’Achigan. Cette année encore, Pneus Continental sera le commanditaire principal de la série et le champion du classement des catégories ROK Shifter et ROK Shifter Masters recevra une invitation à participer à la finale mondiale en Italie en octobre prochain.

Bien entendu, à chaque évènement un pilote recevra le titre de pilote du jour pour s’être démarqué par son esprit sportif, ses résultats, son amélioration ou tout autre facteur méritant d’être souligné.

Le calendrier 2017 comptera 6 courses :

Round 1

May 7

St-Roch-de-L’Achigan

Round 2

May 28

Mont-Tremblant

Round 3

July 2

ICAR H.P. – Mirabel

Round 4

July 16

ICAR H.P. – Mirabel

Round 5

September 17

ICAR H.P. – Mirabel

Round 6

October 1

Mont-Tremblant

Pour les catégories, comme ce championnat est une porte d’entrée pour le sport, nous continuerons notre politique d’ouverture en acceptant toutes les catégories Rotax, Briggs & Stratton et 125 Shifters de toute motorisation. Au besoin nous regrouperons les catégories.

L’horaire type de la journée sera la même, soit des pratiques en avant midi suivi de la compétition en après-midi. En fonction du nombre d’inscrits, il se pourrait que les qualifications se déroulent avant le diner.

Le règlement particulier et les formulaires nécessaire de l’événement seront publiés sur le site de SRA Karting dans la section « Téléchargement » dans les prochains jours.

D’ici la première course, n’oubliez pas de faire votre demande de licence de course 2017 auprès de Karting Québec (www.kartingquebec.ca)

Pour la première course de la saison, il sera possible de pratiquer sur le circuit de SRA Karting le samedi matin de 9h à 13h.