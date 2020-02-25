COTA2 at CalSpeed: Berg Shines Again while Dowler Triumphs in ROK Masters

Canadians tallied up three more victories during the second stop of the 2020 Challenge of the Americas this past weekend, where 23 Canadian drivers competed at CalSpeed Karting in Fontana, California.

It was a record turnout for the Challenge of the Americas program, with 142 registered entries taking to the track. The program has been running for over a decade but has seen great support since switching to the ROK Cup platform only three years ago, with the biggest growth coming in the Rok Shifter divisions, where 27 Seniors and 24 Masters took the track at CalSpeed.

Alex Berg was impressive again, sweeping the 100cc Junior Finals to bring his season tally to 4 race wins, adding two more podium finishes in ROK Junior, finishing second on Saturday and third on Sunday. Berg, who recently helped induct his father Allen Berg into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame, has enjoyed a stellar start to his 2020 race season. The Alberta driver is now in cruise control for the COTA 100cc Junior championship and heads to the series finale in Sonoma with a shot at the Junior ROK title as well, which could earn him a trip to the Rok Cup Superfinal in Italy.

Driving home a third victory on the weekend for Canada was Adam Dowler. He drove a picture-perfect race day on Sunday in ROK Masters to secure the victory, fending off a late-race charge from Saturday race winner Derek Wang and Billy Cleavelin. He was also fifth on Saturday.

It was a bit of a tough weekend for a few of our young drivers, who required some medical attention after accidents on the track. Thankfully we’re happy to report that Toby Lien and Sydney Cassels are okay.

Following the medical delays, the final two races on Sunday were raced as the sun was setting fast in Fontana. On a fading track, we give full props to the 100cc Seniors and ROK Shifter drivers, who managed the conditions the best they could in order to get the show in given the unfortunate circumstances. In convincing fashion, Jake French drove home both wins in the headline ROK Shifter Finals.

The final round of the 2020 Challenge of the Americas shifts to North California in a month’s time, where racers will compete at the Simraceway Performance Karting Center in Sonoma for the championship trophies and bragging rights. Registration for the event is open and with the momentum continuing, there’s a good chance we could see another record COTA turnout in wine country. Learn more and register at http://challengekarting.com.

COTA Round 2 Canadian Results (Saturday / Sunday)

Micro Rok

Toby Lien 4th / DNS

Mini Rok

Sydney Cassels 7th / DNF

Alex Chartier 5th / 7th

Ryan Cassels DNS / 8th

Junior Rok

Nicole Havrda 13th / 14th

Ian Qiu 7th / 7th

Alex Berg 2nd / 3rd

Senior Rok

Griffin Dowler DNF / 8th

Erin Cassels 10th / 13th

Kyle Cassels 11th / 12th

Ryan Martin DNF / DNF

Shifter Rok

Noel Dowler 14th / 19th

Jesse Webb 20th / 17th

Remo Ruscitti DQ / 10th

Mario Gil 23rd / 18th

Evan Arnold 12th / 23rd

Cole O’Conner 15th / 16th

Shifter Rok Masters

Colin Livingston 13th / 19th

Masters Rok

Cameron Cassels 13th / 9th

Adam Dowler 5th / 1st

Masters 100cc

Jimmy Gregory 7th / 12th

Keith Olsen 8th / DNF

Junior 100cc

Alex Berg 1st / 1st