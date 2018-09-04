Open Shifter races off the start line with Joshua Conquer (954), Lucio Masini (926) and Stefano Lucente (991) racing three-wide (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Conquer Takes Canadian Open Shifter Victory while Murphy, Palladino and Yanko Top in Briggs

In addition to the Rotax Max categories competing at the Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant, there was an Open Shifter and three Briggs & Stratton 206 categories on track. Supporting the event was a smaller than expected group of racers, who regardless of the turnout, put on a great show in both the dry and wet conditions.

The Open Shifter class saw Joshua Conquer (VSR/TonyKart) control most of the weekend. He was challenged by Stefano Lucente (AI/Intrepid) and Lucio Masini (CRG Ontario/CRG), especially on the starts, but Conquer persevered as the heats and races progressed and when the checkered flag flew, he was the first to the finish line and stood atop the podium. Masini and Lucente wound up second and third in the dry final on a damp track. As the lone competitor in Shifter Masters, John Cuifo (GP Kart) took home the top honour.

On Saturday, the Briggs Senior group battled very hard in the lead pack but when the track conditions changed on Sunday, the drivers spread apart. Taking to a drying track as the first class to choose slick tires, the first lap saw leaders Gavin Sanders (REM/Kosmic) spin, in turn, three with Mickael Aubin Poirer (BCR/BirelART). Jordan Prior (PSL/BirelART) inherited the lead on lap one until Alex Murphy (PSL/BirelART) overtook the leader on the second lap. From there, Murphy pulled away in the difficult conditions to score the victory. Prior remained in second, crossing the finish line three seconds after Murphy, while Sabrina Caron (REM/Kosmic) ran third for the entire race. Sanders and Poirer recovered to fourth and fifth.

Doing battle at the same time as the Seniors, Eli Yanko (VSR/TonyKart) powered away to victory in the Briggs Masters category, while Scott Jefferies (REM/Kosmic) cruised home in second and Sylvain Coulombe (Premier/TonyKart) took third.

The Junior race saw Nicky Palladino (VSR/TonyKart) lead every lap to take home the victory. Racing in the rain, Palladino posted his fastest lap at the midway mark en route to a six-second victory. Avery Miller (Energy Corse/Energy Kart) came home second followed by Daniel Ali (REM/Kosmic). His younger brother Adam Ali (REM/Kosmic) was fourth followed by Zack Lalonde (Premier/TonyKart).

Each of the Shifter winners received an awesome opportunity to drive a formula car in the Jim Russell Racing School at the Mont-Tremblant car circuit. In addition, the Briggs & Stratton winners will return to the Jim Russell Karting Academy at the end of September to race in Coupe de Montreal season finale in a Rotax Max category.