Conquer Claims ROK Shifter Championship at the F-Series!

This season Ontario’s Joshua Conquer travelled across the border to compete in The F-Series presented by GearUp, a program that hosts races in the Northeastern region of the USA for TaG and Shifter racers. Six events have taken place, with the father-son duo of David and Joshua driving to South Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Maine to be a part of the action in the Vortex Rok Shifter category.

Competing in his second season of shifter action, Conquer secured the championship honours this past Sunday in New York as the Rok Shifter Champion. Often racing against drivers with KZ and Stock Moto engines, Conquer was consistently one of the fastest shifter drivers on track at each event. He also follows in the steps of fellow Canadian Antonio Serravalle, who brought home an F-Series title in 2017.

We caught up with Conquer to get his thoughts on the series and what factors caught his attention to race in the USA. He was quite happy with the vibe in the paddock and the support of everyone taking part in the races, regardless of team or class.

“Our experience throughout the F-Series Championship this year was unlike any other series my dad and I have been in. From the very first round in Kershaw, South Carolina, we were treated with respect. Everyone was very kind to us and was willing to help you out no matter what go-kart or team you were on. The series was very welcoming to us as newcomers and we had a wonderful time.”

At the season finale this past weekend at New York Race Complex in Morristown, New York, which is only minutes from Brockville, Ontario, Conquer drove home the Saturday victory and was joined on the podium by fellow Canadians Henry Knox and Owen Clarke. On Sunday, it was Clarke who stood atop the podium as Conquer chose to race with the KZ drivers, having already secured the championship.

Along with the title, he also earned himself an entry to ROK the RIO in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be a chance for Conquer to take on North America’s best ROK Shifter drivers on a temporary circuit in the famous city of Las Vegas. Hosted in the parking lot of the Rio All Suites Hotel and Casino, ROK Cup USA will assemble a temporary track in the rear parking lot of the hotel and are expecting more than 200 racers from around the world to take part in the prestigious event.

We asked Conquer what it meant to him to earn an entry to the massive event and to race against some of the best shifter racers in North America.

“It’s honestly means a lot. I was just your average four-cycle racer last year and now I’m off to race against the best shifter drivers in North America. It is all very surreal. This race week will be a true test to what I can do as a shifter driver and what my dad and I can do as a team.”

ROK the RIO takes place from October 30 to November 3. Look for Conquer and a large number of Canadian drivers to compete for glory in Sin City!