Austin Garrison (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Comeback Victory for Garrison in ROK Senior: Norberg is Champion

Austin Garrison found himself in trouble not once, but twice in the PreFinal forcing him to start the ROK Senior Final from the back of the grid. But the COMP KART driver rebounded nicely in the Final race of the championship to take home his second victory of the Tour, although it was not quite enough to overtake Ryan Norberg for the title in the Florida Winter Tour ROK Cup Championship at Ocala Gran Prix.

Taking a gamble in the PreFinal, Norberg used his fresh set of rubber to win the heat and led early in the Final until he was passed by Canadian Logan Cusson. As Garrison worked his way through the field, Cusson broke free from Norberg and Arthur Leist, who battled for the second spot until Garrison arrived. He easily worked by the two before hunting down Cusson. He made his pass in turn four and never looked back until the checkered flag flew.

Cusson secured his best result of the Tour in second with Leist completing the podium. Settling for fourth was all Norberg needed to confirm his championship for PSL Karting in only his sixth start with the team.