COA: No Stopping Ugochukwu in Rok Junior

Coming off of a podium result at the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour, Ugo Ugochukwu trekked west to take part in the Challenge of the Americas opener in Phoenix, Arizona. The New York-based driver was lights out all weekend long en route to a perfect sweep in the Rok Junior category.

Ethan Ho, the closest driver in speed to Ugochukwu, started the Sunday Final on the front row, but a tough start saw him get pounced into turn one before being pushed wide, eventually withdrawing the race with a flat tire.

Taking advantage of the start melee, Ashton Torgerson jumped into second early and while he wasn’t able to keep up with Ugochukwu, the younger Torgerson pulled away from the rest en route to finishing second.

Third went to Ashton’s older brother Austin Torgerson. He had to overtake Nolan Siegel on lap two and looked to chase down Ashton in the early laps but to no avail.

The race for the podium was settled early while Edward Portz, who also went wide on the start with Ho, charged all the way back from last on lap one to fourth at the finish.

Canadian Kyle Cassels finished tenth.