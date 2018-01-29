COA: Nicky Hayes Holds off Saturday Winner Bailey in Rok Shifter

After struggling on his standing starts on Saturday, Nicky Hays got a clean getaway when the flag flew on Sunday in the Rok Shifter Final and from there he jumped out to the early lead ahead of Saturday race winner Kol Bailey.

GRC racer Alex Keyes was in the mix early on too.

Out front, Hays was on fire, ticking off fast laps and pulling away from Bailey by halfway. He was in cruise control and never let up en route to the victory. Bailey had to settle for second, but nonetheless enjoyed a successful weekend and leaves Phoenix with the points lead.

For the second day in a row, Keyes was on the podium but was never a real threat for the win.

In Rok Shifter Masters Nick Firestone was in a class of his own, taking his second win of the weekend ahead of Kalvin Chen and Canadian Rob Kozakowski.