COA: McKinney Impressively Doubles Up in Rok Senior

A last minute decision to race at the Challenge of the Americas season opener in Phoenix, Arizona paid off for Jim McKinney as he delivered a double knock-out in Rok Senior, taking both race wins on the weekend.

While McKinney went unchallenged on Saturday, it was a little tougher on Sunday as Phil Giebler jumped McKinney at the start into turn one. From there Giebler led McKinney for twenty laps until disaster struck. Giebler slowed down the back straight as McKinney easily cruised by, as did the rest of the field over the next two laps before retiring only a few laps from the finish.

It was all about just hitting his marks from there for McKinney, taking his second win on the weekend with relative ease.

Filip Niemkiewicz moved into third early in the race and with Giebler’s withdrawal, he earned his first podium finish as a Senior driver, taking second. He was joined on the podium by Bailey Murphy, a local driver from Phoenix who took it Rok racers this weekend, including a late race pass on Brody Shucard.