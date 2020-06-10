Club Racing in Ontario Returns This Weekend!

Karters, we are getting back to racing! This weekend, June 13/14, a select number of karting clubs in Ontario will host their first races of the 2020 season. It has been a trying time during the COVID19 Pandemic and we know everyone in the karting industry is excited to finally get underway.

The gates at some tracks have been open for a few weeks and many drivers have taken the chance to light up the track and get some practice in. Spring Training was hosted last weekend for some, and this weekend for a few more clubs, and we’re excited to see that the Mosport International Karting Association and the Hamilton Regional Karting Club will line up karts for their first races.

The Mosport Karting Centre has taken a split race day approach to keep their on-site numbers down each day for their first two club races, with ROK Cup racers taking to the track on Saturday and Briggs & Stratton competitors competing on Sundays.

Next weekend, more clubs will host their first races, including TRAK at Goodwood Kartways, Lombardy Raceway Karting Club and Innisfil Kart Club.

Outside of the province, the Coupe de Montreal will get their season underway on June 28 at Circuit ICAR. They have announced that face masks will be mandatory for all drivers, mechanics and officials, with more regulations set to be announced. Karting CKAS has announced they will host six races this summer, beginning June 21 at Karting Trois-Rivieres.

We are still awaiting information about racing in Western Canada and those on the East Coast are awaiting the opening of provincial borders to open to return to action.

In additional news, both Kart Stars Canada and the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship have adjusted their calendars given the shortened season. Kart Stars will now host four races, beginning on July 18/19 at Goodwood, followed by July 25/26 at Innisfil Indy, August 14-16 back at Goodwood and finally September 5/6 at Point Pelee Karting. The MRFKC will run only three races, beginning July 31-August 2 at the Mosport Karting Centre, followed by August 28-30 at Canadian Mini Indy and September 18-20 back at Mosport.

Attention Kart Clubs across the country, we want to hear from you. Email your return to racing schedules to info@canadiankartingnews.com.