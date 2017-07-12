Club News: SKC, TKC, & KKC Joint Race Sunday July 16th at 3-S in Sutton

The Toronto Kart Club is hosting this Sunday’s race at 3-S Go Karts in Sutton. This event will be a joint race with the Toronto, Kawartha, and Simcoe kart clubs. The Sutton track will be open for practice every day. Camping and parking is free.

Event details provided by the Toronto Kart Club:

Registration Fees: $85.00 with a family second driver discount.

Drivers Meeting: 9:15 am; on track activities commence at 9:30 am.

Track configuration: Villeneuve raced in the counter clockwise direction.

Classes:

Novice – Briggs & Honda

Junior Lite – Briggs & Honda

Junior Heavy – Briggs & Honda

Senior – Briggs & Honda

Masters – Briggs & Honda

Bring What You’ve Got – OPEN class

Spec Fuel Station: Ultramar located at 26233 Hwy #48 across from the Sutton motel.

The Toronto, Kawartha and Simcoe kart club members and racers invite all ASN Canada FIA affiliated karters to come and race with them this Sunday, July 16, at 3-S Go Karts in Sutton.

See you there.