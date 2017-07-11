Linkin Stevens of Perth, Ontario does a victory lap after winning the Novice Class Feature Race at the Lombardy Fair Grounds Go-Kart Track outside Smith Falls, Ontario. (Photo by: Garth Wallace / LKA)

Close Racing at Lombardy Races

The Lombardy Fairgrounds Racetrack was the scene of fast action during Round Five of the Canadian Tire Eastern Ontario Go-Karting Championship on Sunday, July 9. Three classes grouped by age competed in two morning qualifying races followed by 18-lap feature events.

In the Novice Class, ages 7-11, Linkin Stevens of Perth, Ontario and Jake McNeely from Kinburn, Ontario each won qualifying races with Stevens taking the afternoon feature.

The first race of the highly competitive Junior Class, ages 11-15, was red flagged midway following a four-kart crash in a corner where three wide never works. The track paramedic was dispatched but the drivers were all okay. The second Junior Qualifying Race was delayed while everyone pitched in to repair the damaged karts. A full field of 10 drivers made it into the two remaining races. Ryan Armstrong of Munster Hamlet, Ontario won both events. Alex Gutknecht of Greely, Ontario was second. Matt Lavalle from Kingston, Ontario came third.

In the Senior Spec Class, the father and son team of Todd and Trevor Ceasar from Perth, Ontario traded qualifying wins. Trevor won an exciting afternoon feature by half a kart length.

Thank you to everyone who came to this week’s races. The next race in the Canadian Tire Eastern Ontario Karting Championships will be on July 30 between 10:00 am and 2:00 at the Lombardy Fairgrounds, Highway 15, southwest of Smiths Falls, Ontario. Spectators are always welcome and always free.

Thank you to Series Sponsor Canadian Tire; Round Five Sponsor McGowan Electric of Ottawa, Ontario; and the marshalling crew from the Canadian Race Communication Association based in Shannonville, Ontario.

The Lombardy go-kart facility is an 850-metre, multiple-turn, paved surface. Races are run by the Lombardy Karting Association and are sanctioned by ASN Canada, the governing body of motorsports in Canada. The events are dedicated to providing fun and economical entry-level racing to ages seven and up.

For more information, check out: www.lombardykarting.com.