Ethan Simioni will make his second ROK Shifter start this weekend and he's joined by two teammates for the FWT ROK weekend (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Clark Joins Prime Powerteam for FWT Palm Beach

Round two of the Florida Winter Tour is already here and the Prime Powerteam has added two more drivers to their roster for the ROK Cup weekend. Taking to the Palm Beach Karting facility this weekend, Mackenzie Clark and Marcello Paniccia join Ethan Simioni under the Prime tent for the first half of round two.

Simioni will once again do battle in the ROK Shifter category which features a full roster of high caliber drivers while Clark will make his Rotax Junior debut this weekend. After running the opening round in Homestead, Paniccia switches over from Rotax Micro-Max to Mini ROK where all three classes are expecting more than thirty drivers.

After a prosperous debut on the BirelART chassis for the team last month in Homestead, Trevor Wickens and his Prime Powerteam are excited to keep the momentum going with around round of racing.

“I’m really looking forward to another great couple of weeks in the Florida Winter Tour. After a very successful round one we are even more prepared for top results yet again.”

-Trevor Wickens

With three drivers on tap this weekend, the team will welcome back an additional three more for next weekends Rotax Max Challenge race as Simioni (DD2) and Clark (Junior) will be joined by Justin Overjero (Senior), Robert Wickens (DD2) and Angelo Esposito (Micro-Max).

For more information about the Prime Powerteam and how to join the race team, contact trevor@primepowerteam.com.