Claman DeMelo heads back to SuperNats with Unfinished Business

Montreal’s Zachary Claman DeMelo came within half a lap of victory at last years SKUSA SuperNationals in Las Vegas and while he has shifted the majority of his motorsports focus on advancing up the Road to Indy ladder to the Indycar series, Claman DeMelo has entered one last karting event this year in hopes of taking home the glory he came oh so close to one year ago.

“Last year was great I was so close to the win and just missed out due to not defending. The whole year it’s kind of bothered me and I’m really excited to be back here and hopefully get the win.”

Claman DeMelo is a very active racer, choosing to get back in a go-kart at any opportunity he is given. Just last week he was in Portugal competing in the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals as a member of Team Canada. The week didn’t go as well as he hoped, but he’s quickly moved on and focused his mindset on the SuperNationals.

“Portugal was tough, I had some bad luck with the drop down bumper, but it was a good warm-up for this race. The pace was good in Portugal so I’m sure it will be here also.”

In September, Claman DeMelo took part in the final round of the Indycar calendar with Rahal Lanigan Racing, making his presence known and showing how determined he is to race full time in Indycar. Still looking to sort his plans out for 2018, if he does strike a deal to race, he would be the third Canadian in Indycar, joining James Hinchcliffe and Robert Wickens.

Representing the maple leafs means a lot to Claman DeMelo, especially at the highest level of Motorsport in North America.

“I think being in Indycar in 2018 would be super special for me and great for Canada motorsports. I’m pushing hard to be in Indycar and things are looking good. It would be great for Canada to have three Canadians in the series.”

Aiming to end his racing season off on a high, Claman DeMelo will tackle the temporary circuit at the Las Vegas Convention Center beginning today and looks to end Sunday on the top of the podium.