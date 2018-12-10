CKRC’s Altamirano Leads Canadian Junior Contingent in Final Briggs Weekly Series Standings

Combining the efforts of all the Junior division kart racers in North America, Briggs & Stratton racing have revealed their final rankings for the 2018 season of the Briggs Weekly Series.
Drivers from coast to coast who scored inside the top-50 earned themselves not only the bragging rights of their results but also some sweet prizes, including Briggs & Stratton pressure washers and generators, Inferno clutches and more.
This year, Briggs & Stratton Racing awarded over $150,000 in prizes between Canada and the USA, and surpassed 15,000 competing racers!
In the overall ranking, two Canadian young drivers finished inside the top-10 as Calgary Kart Racing Clubs’ James Altamirano placed third overall while Steven Navratil of Goodwood Kartways (TRAK) was only a few points behind and ranked sixth.
The top-ten Canadians featured a number of drivers from CKRC as well as Goodwood Kartways and Mosport Kartways (MIKA) in Ontario.
Click here for the Senior and Masters Final Rankings!
In total, A dozen Canadian kart clubs took part in the Briggs Weekly Series in 2018, including Atlantic Motorsports Karters Association (NS), Calgary Kart Racing Association (AB), Championship Kart Racing Association (NB), Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association (AB), Goodwood Kartways (ON), Manitoba Karting Association (MB), Mosport Kartways (ON), Point Pelee Karting Club (ON), Saskatoon Kart Racers, (SK), South Sask Kart Club (SK), Toronto Kart Club (ON) and West Coast Kart Club (BC).
To view the full rankings, be sure to visit the Briggs Racing website.
2018 Briggs Weekly Series – Canadian Junior Rankings (Top-30)
|Canadian Ranking
|Overall Ranking
|Driver
|Club
|Total Points
|Average Points
|1
|3
|JAMES ALTAMIRANO
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|196.25
|24.4
|2
|6
|STEVEN NAVARATIL
|Goodwood Kartways
|ON
|192
|23.9
|3
|11
|ENZO SARTOR
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|189.5
|23.6
|4
|21
|KIEFER PEET
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|183
|22.9
|5
|24
|AVERY MILLER
|Mosport Kartways
|ON
|179.75
|22.4
|6
|25
|LOGAN PLODER
|Goodwood Kartways
|ON
|179.75
|25.6
|7
|26
|MATTE FERRARI
|Goodwood Kartways
|ON
|179
|22.4
|8
|27
|AIDEN CARRUTHERS
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|178.25
|22.1
|9
|29
|NICHOLAS GILKES
|Mosport Kartways
|ON
|177
|22.1
|10
|31
|ISLA KANTS
|Championship Karting Racing Association
|NB
|175.5
|21.9
|11
|32
|HUDSON HAMELIN
|Toronto Kart Club
|ON
|174.25
|21.8
|12
|33
|LILY FLINTOFF
|Mosport Kartways
|ON
|173.75
|21.6
|13
|37
|OWEN MAHAR
|Championship Karting Racing Association
|NB
|172
|21.4
|14
|40
|ALIVIA ALLEN-RICARD
|Toronto Kart Club
|ON
|170.25
|21.2
|15
|44
|NICHOLAS GILKES
|Goodwood Kartways
|ON
|167.75
|23.9
|16
|46
|CHASE WHITNEY
|Toronto Kart Club
|ON
|166.25
|20.8
|17
|51
|ISAAC TEED
|Championship Karting Racing Association
|NB
|163
|20.4
|18
|53
|DANNY CHISHOLM
|Championship Karting Racing Association
|NB
|162.25
|20.2
|19
|54
|STEVEN NAVRATIL
|Mosport Kartways
|ON
|161.75
|20.1
|20
|57
|PAUL GALECKI
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|161
|20.1
|21
|65
|ETHAN DONKERS
|Mosport Kartways
|ON
|157.25
|19.6
|22
|66
|JAKE COWDEN
|Goodwood Kartways
|ON
|157.25
|19.6
|23
|78
|CELKIN MERCADO -WONG
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|151.25
|18.9
|24
|80
|NICKY PALLADINO
|Goodwood Kartways
|ON
|151.25
|18.9
|25
|84
|ETHAN TOBIN
|Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association
|AB
|149.25
|18.6
|26
|91
|ALEXANDER BERG
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|147
|18.4
|27
|96
|ALEC DRUMMOND
|Mosport Kartways
|ON
|146
|18.2
|28
|97
|MADDOX HEACOCK
|Goodwood Kartways
|ON
|146
|18.2
|29
|99
|SPENCER PERREAULT
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|145
|18.1
|30
|100
|CALLUM BAXTER
|Championship Karting Racing Association
|NB
|145
|24.2
The rankings were calculated by accumulation based on the first 8 races a racer attends (consecutive races not required but all races attended up to each racer’s first 8 will qualify).
There was one drop from the first 8 races leaving the best 7 of the 8 races to qualify for points. Additional races attended will not count, only a racers first 8 submitted results by their respective club counted.
YouTube
RSS