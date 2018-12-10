CKRC’s Altamirano Leads Canadian Junior Contingent in Final Briggs Weekly Series Standings

Combining the efforts of all the Junior division kart racers in North America, Briggs & Stratton racing have revealed their final rankings for the 2018 season of the Briggs Weekly Series.

Drivers from coast to coast who scored inside the top-50 earned themselves not only the bragging rights of their results but also some sweet prizes, including Briggs & Stratton pressure washers and generators, Inferno clutches and more.

This year, Briggs & Stratton Racing awarded over $150,000 in prizes between Canada and the USA, and surpassed 15,000 competing racers!

In the overall ranking, two Canadian young drivers finished inside the top-10 as Calgary Kart Racing Clubs’ James Altamirano placed third overall while Steven Navratil of Goodwood Kartways (TRAK) was only a few points behind and ranked sixth.

The top-ten Canadians featured a number of drivers from CKRC as well as Goodwood Kartways and Mosport Kartways (MIKA) in Ontario.

Click here for the Senior and Masters Final Rankings!

In total, A dozen Canadian kart clubs took part in the Briggs Weekly Series in 2018, including Atlantic Motorsports Karters Association (NS), Calgary Kart Racing Association (AB), Championship Kart Racing Association (NB), Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association (AB), Goodwood Kartways (ON), Manitoba Karting Association (MB), Mosport Kartways (ON), Point Pelee Karting Club (ON), Saskatoon Kart Racers, (SK), South Sask Kart Club (SK), Toronto Kart Club (ON) and West Coast Kart Club (BC).

To view the full rankings, be sure to visit the Briggs Racing website.

2018 Briggs Weekly Series – Canadian Junior Rankings (Top-30)

Canadian Ranking Overall Ranking Driver Club Total Points Average Points 1 3 JAMES ALTAMIRANO Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 196.25 24.4 2 6 STEVEN NAVARATIL Goodwood Kartways ON 192 23.9 3 11 ENZO SARTOR Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 189.5 23.6 4 21 KIEFER PEET Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 183 22.9 5 24 AVERY MILLER Mosport Kartways ON 179.75 22.4 6 25 LOGAN PLODER Goodwood Kartways ON 179.75 25.6 7 26 MATTE FERRARI Goodwood Kartways ON 179 22.4 8 27 AIDEN CARRUTHERS Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 178.25 22.1 9 29 NICHOLAS GILKES Mosport Kartways ON 177 22.1 10 31 ISLA KANTS Championship Karting Racing Association NB 175.5 21.9 11 32 HUDSON HAMELIN Toronto Kart Club ON 174.25 21.8 12 33 LILY FLINTOFF Mosport Kartways ON 173.75 21.6 13 37 OWEN MAHAR Championship Karting Racing Association NB 172 21.4 14 40 ALIVIA ALLEN-RICARD Toronto Kart Club ON 170.25 21.2 15 44 NICHOLAS GILKES Goodwood Kartways ON 167.75 23.9 16 46 CHASE WHITNEY Toronto Kart Club ON 166.25 20.8 17 51 ISAAC TEED Championship Karting Racing Association NB 163 20.4 18 53 DANNY CHISHOLM Championship Karting Racing Association NB 162.25 20.2 19 54 STEVEN NAVRATIL Mosport Kartways ON 161.75 20.1 20 57 PAUL GALECKI Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 161 20.1 21 65 ETHAN DONKERS Mosport Kartways ON 157.25 19.6 22 66 JAKE COWDEN Goodwood Kartways ON 157.25 19.6 23 78 CELKIN MERCADO -WONG Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 151.25 18.9 24 80 NICKY PALLADINO Goodwood Kartways ON 151.25 18.9 25 84 ETHAN TOBIN Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association AB 149.25 18.6 26 91 ALEXANDER BERG Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 147 18.4 27 96 ALEC DRUMMOND Mosport Kartways ON 146 18.2 28 97 MADDOX HEACOCK Goodwood Kartways ON 146 18.2 29 99 SPENCER PERREAULT Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 145 18.1 30 100 CALLUM BAXTER Championship Karting Racing Association NB 145 24.2

The rankings were calculated by accumulation based on the first 8 races a racer attends (consecutive races not required but all races attended up to each racer’s first 8 will qualify).

There was one drop from the first 8 races leaving the best 7 of the 8 races to qualify for points. Additional races attended will not count, only a racers first 8 submitted results by their respective club counted.