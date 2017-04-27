CKRC Excited to Launch Revamped Website

The Calgary Kart Racing Club has been steadily growing over the past few race seasons and with the 2017 club schedule about to get underway, club officials are excited to launch their completely revamped website. Their site, http://ckrc.com, is full of new features including race registration and results, along with a complete schedule of all the events at their track in Strathmore, Alberta.

“After many years with the same website the CKRC has joined the modern world with a fantastic new website encompassing the latest website bells and whistles. Members of the CKRC can now access information such as, Online Registration through MotorSportReg, MyLaps SpeedHive race results and the CKRC Club Forums all through our new website. Our interactive calendar shows all of the Events scheduled at North Star Raceway including Try-A-Kart, KidKart, Volunteer Work Parties, Alberta Mini-RoadRacing Association and Rocky Mountain Motards events.”

-John Kwong, CKRC

In 2015 the CKRC began racing at their new track, North Star Raceway, and are excited for season three at their home this summer. Hopeful to get started in April, bad weather has forced the club to postpone race one of the CKRC club schedule, initially scheduled for April 30, therefore engines will roar for the first time on May 7.

On May 27 and 28 the club will host the first round of the Alberta Shootout, a race that CKN will attend. The Alberta Shootout is a two-part challenge between CKRC and the EDKRA (Edmonton District Kart Racing Association). Round two will be held at Warburg in August.

To learn more about the Calgary Kart Racing Club, their Try-A-Kart programs and more, please visit http://ckrc.com today!