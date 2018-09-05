CKN Summer Tour Manufacturer Battle – BirelART Still on Top

The CKN Summer Tour picked up steam throughout the July and August months as we travelled east and west to follow Canada’s racers do their best, with one chassis brand continuing to stronghold their competition when it comes to manufacturer wins.

The BirelART brand has scored at least one victory at nearly every stop of the Summer Tour, thanks to support from satellite teams and privateers showing their support to PSL Karting, the North American importer. The Red Army has been strong on both two-cycle and four-cycle engines and in every region of the country and with three events left on our Summer Tour schedule, has a total of 37 race victories, almost double their closest competitor.

Taking one step up to second since out last update is TonyKart, who continues to rack up wins by privateer efforts supported by Team VSR. The green machines were limited to just one win at the Canadian Nationals but did very well at the Western Canadian Karting Championship finale in Chilliwack as well as the Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant.

Moving up to third is Intrepid Kart thanks to some superb driving this summer at Mosport Kartways by the Goodwood Kartways drivers, including three victories at the ASN Canadian Karting Championships.

Ricciardo Kart has slipped two spots back to fourth, even as the brand of the Red Bull Formula One driver continues to get wins via AI Motorsports and Scott Campbell Racing. Only four wins behind Intrepid Kart, second place isn’t out of reach just yet.

The fifth place remains in the hands of Kosmic Kart, who are scoring wins through Dale Curran with the Racing Edge Motorsports team. With twelve wins, each of the top five manufacturers is into the double digits for wins this season.

New to the battle since we last updated are Kart Republic, Atomica Kart and Exprit, each getting their first wins of the season in the second half.

Only three Canadian events remain on the CKN Summer Tour schedule. We travel to Goodwood Kartways this weekend for the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge finale, then hit the road at the end of September back in Mont Tremblant, Quebec for the Coupe de Montreal championship finale. We and then return to Ontario for the WRKC Oktoberfest Grand Prix at Flamboro Speedway to finish up the season.

Can any brand make any last moves? Who will join BirelART on the top of the podium? We will know in October.

CKN Summer Tour Manufacturer Battle Standings

As of September 5, 2018