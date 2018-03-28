CKN Summer Tour 2018: 18 Races, 13 Tracks, 5 Provinces and 3 US States!

Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick and British Columbia – We’re coming for you this summer!

The snow cannot melt fast enough this spring as we are beyond excited to hit the road this season on the 2018 CKN Summer Tour!

Some of you will remember the first time we prepared the CKN Summer Tour back in 2015 and with all the excitement building up for this season, we have prepared a great list of events and races across the country (and in the USA), that we will take in this summer.

At each event we are going to award a CKN Driver of the Race with a custom embroidered hat to commemorate the award.

We will visit a number of our favourite tracks, and cover just about every major karting series/event in Canada, visiting all of our friends from coast to coast. We will return to Cameron Karting in Hamilton, Ontario for the first time in almost a decade. We get to return to Greg Moore Raceway in Chilliwack, British Columbia after a three-year hiatus, where the Western Canadian Karting Championship will crown their inaugural champions.

After making our first trips to North Star Raceway in Calgary, Alberta and East Coast Karting in Moncton, New Brunswick last summer, we’re pumped to revisit them again this year. And of course, the mainstays of CKN since day one, Goodwood Kartways and Mosport Kartways will see us visit on a number of occasions, including the blockbuster of the year, the ASN Canadian Karting Championships, where we are hoping to see all of Canada’s Briggs, Rok and Shifter racers.

Our epic road trip will kick off at SH Karting as the track returns to the provincial spotlight for the first time in three years. The Coupe de Montreal and APKLQ have come together to host round one of their respective championships and we will be there for the first of four races in the Month of May.

A mid-summer trek to the USA will see us present at the US Open of New Jersey, where North American drivers will have the chance to qualify for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Brazil. A couple weeks later we will hit up the OVRK Rok Cup Festival where drivers will have another chance at qualifying for an international final, this time the Rok Cup International Final in Italy. We’re expecting to see a number of worthy Canadian’s at both of these races.

Finally, we will close out the summer back in the province of Quebec for two of the final four races on our schedule, first the Canadian Open Rotax race to determine the Canadian team members for Brazil. The second will be the Coupe de Montreal/APKLQ finale and both races will be at Jim Russell Karting in the beautiful region of Mont-Tremblant.

We will have limited edition CKN Summer Tour T-Shirts, hats and sweaters available at all races this year.

So we gotta ask: Where we will see you this summer?!

2018 CKN Summer Tour Schedule

5/06 – Coupe de Montreal/APKLQ – SH Karting, QC

5/13 – Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge – Goodwood Kartways, ON

5/19-20 – Ron Fellows National Championship – Goodwood Kartways, ON

5/25-27 – Western Canadian Karting Championship – North Star Raceway, AB

6/03 – Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge – Cameron Karting, ON

6/09 – Waterloo Regional Kart Club – Flamboro Speedway, ON

6/10 – Canadian Karting Championship – Innisfil Indy, ON

6/23-24 – CKRA SummerFest – East Coast Karting, NB

7/01 – Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge – Mosport Kartways, ON

7/06-08 – Rotax US Open of New Jersey – New Jersey Motorsports Park, USA

7/20-22 – OVRP Rok Festival – Oakland Valley Raceway Park, USA

7/28-29 – CRFKC Summer Festival – Mosport Kartways, ON

8/15-19 – ASN Canadian Karting Championships – Mosport Kartways, ON

8/24-26 – Western Canadian Karting Championship – Greg Moore Raceway, BC

8/31-9/02 – Rotax Canadian Open – Jim Russell Karting, QC

9/08 – Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge – Goodwood Kartways, ON

9/13-16 – CAN-AM Karting Challenge – Pat’s Acres Racing Complex, OR, USA

9/29-30 – Coupe de Montreal/APKLQ – Jim Russell Karting, QC