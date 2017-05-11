CKN Season Photo Pass – Order Your 2017 Photo Packages Today!

Looking for photos of you racing this season? Then look no further than the CKN Season Photo Pass!

As Canada’s media outlet for karting, we are always shooting to cover our racers, ending up with hundreds of thousands of photos, although sometimes we don’t promote it enough that we have photos of everyone.

So now is your chance to score a great deal on our season pass, which will have you covered all year long. The pass will gain you access to images of your driver from each Canadian race we attend in high resolution digital format. The images will be directly emailed to you following each race weekend and it’s as simple as that.

We will be track side for all of the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship events, Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge races, the ASN Canadian Championships and more. See the image below for our official schedule of events. **Schedule is subject to change

The cost is $250.00, however for those who order before the end of the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship weekend at Goodwood (May 21), we are offering the package for $200.00, plus applicable taxes.

Don’t wait until the race is over to ask us for photos as odds are, your selection will be small. Order today and receive the best benefits all year long.

And don’t forget, we also have prints available at each race too.

To order, contact info@canadiankartingnews.com or speak with Cody Schindel or Neelan Nadesan at the CKN booth inside Goodwood Kartways over the next two weekends.