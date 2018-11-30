ROK Cup USA
Multimedia

CKN RMCGF Daily Debrief – Heat Racing! featuring Justin Stefani of Team USA

CKN RMCGF Daily Debrief – Heat Racing! featuring Justin Stefani of Team USA

On Thursday in Brazil, we chat about the heat races, the grip and Team USA with their rep Justin Stefani.

Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Multimedia
CKN Directory

Articles Related to Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 International Karting Media Group.