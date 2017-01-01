CKN Readers Choice Driver of the Year: And the winner is…

For the past week we have left it in the hands of our readers to decide who is our CKN Readers Choice Driver of the Year. We highlighted the seasons and stories of five drivers from five different categories who stood out to us and earned the nomination for the award but in a twist from previous years, we let our readers do the final voting.

The first day saw three different drivers top the charts at different times but by day two, there were two drivers who had a significant numbers of votes. By day three, it was all but over as the ballots were cast on CKN. Closing up on New Years Eve, a winner had crossed the finish line.

Following seven days of opportunity to vote, the winner of the 2016 CKN Readers Choice Driver of the Year is Briggs & Stratton Junior driver Joshua Conquer.

A standout season saw the driver from Uxbridge, Ontario secure titles in the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship, Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge as well as the club racing championships at Goodwood Kartways and Mosport Kartways.

Honourable mentions go out to Thomas Nepveu, Ryan MacDermid, Jeffrey Kingsley and Marco Di Leo, our other four nominees for the award.

We want to thank everyone who cast a ballot and cannot wait to see what is in store for 2017.