CKN Driver Blog: Kelsey Hann is Getting Closer to Her First Major Win

Frustration and Failure.

Although quite painful at times, is a very essential part of success. From the time we’re little we are told every failure puts us a little closer to succeeding, right? Well as most of you know this year I’ve recently been becoming so close to finally winning a national event I can taste it. Each race I find myself getting closer and closer to finally reaching that achievement. And yes each time I get so so close to touching the podium it does suck to not achieve that. But like Thomas Edison once said, “I haven’t failed I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” And this is something to live by.

To recap last weekend, for those of you who don’t know the final round of the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship was held at Mosport Kartways. Going into last weekend I was sitting eighth in the championship after having two DNF’s in the previous rounds, so for the races I was all in cause at this point I had nothing to lose. My day on Saturday began well as I qualified on pole with my fellow Birel Art teammate Jordan Prior right behind me in P2. As the day went along I found myself starting fourth in the final and as the last lap rolled around I was right out front and center. I was so sure this was going to be the one but after a frizzle mistake it cost me the race, I still managed to finish fifth but the feeling of disappointment still ran through my body.

Sunday went quite similar to Saturday qualifying fourth and then finishing first in the Pre-final. After leading the final for more than half the race I was fright trained by three karts leaving me in fourth. Afterwards the bitter sweet last lap shenanigans I finished fifth overall. Which left me to finish fourth in the championship only a mere 128 point from the podium.

I wasn’t mad nor disappointed with my weekend, keeping in mind this was my first time racing at Mosport since last year’s ECKC. It’s difficult to put into words my frustration about coming so close to a podium or even a win. But every time I walk away with more determination and drive, take my word when I say that my time is coming soon.

On a side note for those of you who witnessed my accident on Sunday I want to thank all the officials, medical crew and spectators for their concern. After being a bit startled I am doing great and I’m looking forward to participating in the CRFKC race along with the Briggs and Stratton Summer Festival this weekend.

Hope to see you all there!

#607 Kelsey Hann