CKN DASH for CASH Set for June 9 at Canadian Mini Indy!

Racers from all regions are invited to join us at the Canadian Mini Indy Speedway in Hamilton, Ontario on June 8 and 9 for a special double header weekend!

On Saturday, June 8, the Hamilton Regional Kart Club will run their scheduled club race followed by a non-points, winner take all CKN Dash for Cash on Sunday, June 9. In association with the Canadian Mini Indy, these two races are a great chance for racers to not only get up to speed before the Ron Fellows Karting Championship race the following weekend but also to drive home some cold hard cash and very cool prizes.

The races will feature the full roster of classes that are on tap in the RFKC, catering to our Briggs 206 racers as well as the Rok Cup Canada program.*

We’ve been in discussion with Trevor Wickens throughout the winter and we’re both really excited about this race weekend before the big show rolls into Hamilton. It is a chance for all racers to compete for fun and with no points on the line, just some great prizes and for the race winners, cash payouts.

That statement was echoed by Wickens.

“The week before any national race the host track is always busy with drivers preparing for the upcoming event. We felt this was the perfect opportunity to create a special race event where drivers can enjoy some exceptional racing and maybe win some cold hard cash.”

For Sunday’s CKN Dash for Cash races, the larger the class size is, the bigger the payout will be. The minimum a race winner will earn is $250.00, but if a class exceeds 10 drivers, that payout increases to $500.00 and if the class rolls off the grid with more than 20 drivers, the winner will take home $1000.00.

In addition, if any of the classes are sponsored for the race day, the maximum will be paid to the race winner. Those interested in sponsoring a class can contact trevor@primepowerteam.com for more information.

Both race days will feature a warm-up, Qualifying session, Prefinal and Final. Saturday will begin with registration opening at 10:00 AM, practice hitting the track at 1:00 PM, and racing into the evening. The gates on Sunday will open at 6:30 AM and registration will be open until karts hit the track for practice at 9:00 AM. Online pre-registration will also be available for both races. An announcement will be made when the pre-registration opens.

Registration for the HRKC club race will be $80.00 and the CKN Dash for Cash is $90.00.

More information about the races will come.

*For the HRKC race, classes with less than five drivers are subject to a merger with another category.