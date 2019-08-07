CKN and ASN Canada FIA To Recognize Defending Canadian Champions with #1 Plate at Nationals

To help recognize how important it is to be a National Champion, CanadianKartingNews.com and ASN Canada FIA will present the 2018 Champions with a special number 1 plate at this years MotoMaster ASN Canada FIA Canadian Championships, held at Mosport Kartways in Ontario. Those drivers returning to defend their National title will get to utilize the number 1 on their karts for the event.

“To me, it’s very important that we recognize how big of a deal it is to be a Canadian National Champion,” explained Cody Schindel of CKN. “I want this number 1 to be something drivers strive for, something they are proud to represent, and something everyone in the paddock will understand as a bit of a big deal, year after year.”

Drivers will be presented the panels at the beginning of the race week and those competing in the same class will get to use the number 1 for the event. It will be displayed on the front of the kart only, so drivers will keep their current National number on the sides and rear for scoring purposes.

The 2018 champions receiving these panels will be Ayden Ingratta (Briggs Cadet), Callum Baxter (Briggs Junior Lite), Gianluca Savaglio (Briggs Junior), Jonathon Treadwell (Briggs Senior), Darren Kearnon (Briggs Masters), Nikita Johnson (Rok Mini), Dale Curran (Rok Junior), Xavier Harris (Rok Senior), Joe Crupi (Rok Masters), Isaac Marritt (Open Shifter) and Tony DeMarco (Open Shifter Masters).

Now in its twenty-second year, the ASN Canada FIA Canadian Karting Championships is the most prestigious karting event of the season in Canada. In addition, the number 1 panels will be utilized to recognize the champions of the Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant in future seasons as well.

ASN Canada FIA’s president Paul Cooke added.

“We are indebted to Cody Schindel and Canadian Karting News for recognizing the rising talent in Canadian karting. The families, friends, teams and tuners can take great pride and satisfaction in seeing their kart with the #1 plate.”

The 2019 MotoMaster ASN Canada FIA Canadian Karting Championships will take place from August 15 to 18 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park on the Mosport Kartways circuit.

Admission is free and spectators are invited to attend on Sunday and watch from the grandstand in the Motomaster Fan Zone, located on top of the hill at the west end of the karting facility.

For more information please visit www.kartsportcanada.ca or contact Mosport Kartways at 905-983-7223.

