#CKC2017: Rotax Senior Preview

The wait is finally over as the 2017 ASN Canadian National Karting Championships are here and we at CKN are excited! Drivers from coast to coast have made their way to Mosport Kartways in Bowmanville, Ontario for the seventeenth version of the Canadian Championships.

So far, sixteen drivers have put their names into the mix for the Rotax Max Senior National Championship and if this season has told us anything, all of them will be chasing Marco Di Leo, who won five of six Eastern Canadian Karting Championship races en route to the championship and enters the weekend seeking his third-straight Canadian title.

It hasn’t been an easy season for Di Leo by any means as Ryan MacDermid, Davide Greco and Marco Signoretti have challenged the seasoned vet for race wins this year. All three of these drivers will be gunning for the title and as many total points as possible with an outside shot of upsetting Di Leo at securing a spot on Team Canada for the Rotax Grand Finals on the line.

British Columbia’s Kellen Ritter, who recently was confirmed for the Rotax Grand Finals, has confirmed his entry and makes his return to the Canadian Championships. Marc-Antoine Poirer is the only driver represent the province of Quebec, a region that used to dominate the numbers in Rotax Senior.

“Nationals is the race I look forward to all year. This race can make a bad season a good one, or even a good season a great one.”

– Marco Di Leo

Moving up from Junior Max, American Emma Delattre could be one to watch, along with Logan Cusson and Cole Hooton. Making the trek from Bermuda, David Selley will also be a driver to keep an eye on as he makes his first Canadian start with support from the Racing with Autism camp.

**Update: Initially we reported that Griffin Dowler was competing in Rotax Senior, however he is racing in Rotax Junior.

Unofficial Rotax Senior Entry List

CHRISTOPHER CHANKO ONTARIO LOGAN CUSSON ONTARIO EMMA DELATTRE USA MARCO DI LEO ONTARIO DAVIDE GRECO ONTARIO COLE HOOTON ONTARIO NICHOLAS HORNBOSTEL ONTARIO RYAN MACDERMID ONTARIO JACKSON NIELANDS ONTARIO TREVOR PACE ONTARIO MARC-ANTOINE POIRIER QUEBEC KELLEN RITTER BRITISH COLUMBIA DAVID SELLEY BERMUDA MARCO SIGNORETTI ONTARIO MICHAEL SPUTORE ONTARIO

If you are coming to Nationals and are not on the list, please email us at info@canadiankartingnews.com.