#CKC2017: Rotax Mini-Max Preview

The wait is finally over as the 2017 ASN Canadian National Karting Championships are here and we at CKN are excited! Drivers from coast to coast have made their way to Mosport Kartways in Bowmanville, Ontario for the seventeenth version of the Canadian Championships.

It’s been a fun year of racing in the Rotax Mini-Max class as the youngest two-stroke racers on track have mixed it up wel this season. After combining the two age groups into one Mini-Max class, the number of drivers has grown and that’s a positive for the future.

Justin Arseneu has enjoyed a great Canadian season, steering to five ECKC victories en route to the title and with a ticket to the Rotax Grand Finals up for grabs this weekend, he enters as the leader. Ryland Duesburry is the closest driver to Arseneau in the points followed closely by Marcello Paniccia, the only other driver to win an ECKC race this year. They will do their best to get in front of Arseneau at any opportunity to gain some points.

Back in action this weekend is Emmo Fittipaldi after missing the third round of the ECKC to race in Europe. It’s great to see him competing in Canada this year and he has shown great pace on track.

From Western Canada, the regulars welcome Shawn Kozma and Max Pankewitz to the mix, which helps get the field to 13 drivers.

Another pair of drivers to keep an eye on this weekend will be Austin Boyle and Andrew Maciel. The two have been very quick at the MIKA club races this season.

JUSTIN ARSENEAU QUEBEC ANTHONY BOSCIA ONTARIO AUSTIN BOYLE ONTARIO RYLAND DUESBURRY ONTARIO FRANKIE ESPOSITO ONTARIO EMMO FITTIPALDI BRAZIL SHAWN KOZMA ALBERTA ANDREW MACIEL ONTARIO ADAM MOOR ONTARIO LORENZO MORSILO ONTARIO MARCELLO PANICCIA ONTARIO MAX PANKEWITZ ALBERTA ANTHONY SARDELITTI ONTARIO

If you are coming to Nationals and are not on the list, please email us at info@canadiankartingnews.com.