#CKC2017: Rotax Junior Preview

The wait is finally over as the 2017 ASN Canadian National Karting Championships are here and we at CKN are excited! Drivers from coast to coast have made their way to Mosport Kartways in Bowmanville, Ontario for the seventeenth version of the Canadian Championships.

We are in for a dandy in Rotax Junior. These young guns have really pushed each other to the limit this season and with lots on the line at Nationals, we are expecting fireworks.

Patrick Woods-Toth brought home the ECKC title just over a month ago at Mosport, giving him a leg up for the Rotax Grand Finals ticket. However points his advantage over Thomas Nepveu, Mackenzie Clark and Xavier Harris is far from safe and these three will be gunning for the top of the podium.

“This year, Rotax Junior has been extremely fun and exciting as a driver!”

-Patrick Woods-Toth

The Eastern Canada group will welcome Townes Allen and Griffin Dowler from Alberta along with Jason Leung from British Columbia. Leung went home last year with the Mini-Max National title and who knows, maybe he does it again this year in Junior. Allen scored a big win at the EDKRA Summer Challenge while Dowler is no stranger to big competitions.

Dale Curran and Nolan Bower have heated up at the right time, showing great strength over the past month at Mosport races, whether they are CRFKC, ECKC or Club. They can’t be counted out along with Gianluca Savaglio, Mark Davis, Robert Soroka, Kai Dalziel and Zachary Vanier.

With at least 19 Rotax Juniors rolling to the grid this week, and maybe a few more last-minute entries, we’re excited to see how this one unfolds on Sunday.

Rotax Junior Pre-Entry List:

TOWNES ALLEN ALBERTA NOLAN BOWER ONTARIO MACKENZIE CLARK ONTARIO DALE CURRAN ONTARIO KAI DALZIEL ONTARIO MARK DAVIS ONTARIO GRIFFIN DOWLER ALBERTA XAVIER HARRIS ONTARIO JASON LEUNG BRITISH COLUMBIA EAMON LOWE ONTARIO SIMONI MASINI ONTARIO MATTHEW MILES ONTARIO JACOB MILES ONTARIO THOMAS NEPVEU QUEBEC LIAM RHODES ONTARIO GIANLUCA SAVAGLIO ONTARIO ROBERT SOROKA ONTARIO ZACHARY VANIER ONTARIO PATRICK WOODS-TOTH QUEBEC

If you are coming to Nationals and are not on the list, please email us at info@canadiankartingnews.com.