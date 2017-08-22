#CKC2017: Briggs Senior Preview

The wait is finally over as the 2017 ASN Canadian National Karting Championships are here and we at CKN are excited! Drivers from coast to coast have made their way to Mosport Kartways in Bowmanville, Ontario for the seventeenth version of the Canadian Championships.

For at least the past three seasons, the Briggs & Stratton Senior class has been the considered ‘The Big Show!’ Large grids full of drivers from coast to coast, incredible talent with impressive resumes and an unpredictability that even Vegas wouldn’t put odds on. The crowds flock to the sidelines whenever their Briggs 206 engines fire and this weekend will be no different.

There have been a number of consistent front-runners this season at the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Championship, Eastern Canadian Karting Championship, and Alberta Shootout and they have all converged on Mosport in pursuit of the National title.

“I am excited to test my skills in the biggest Briggs race in the country, filled with talented drivers.”

-Skylar Dunning

Marco Signoretti scored the ECKC title without winning a race, so we know he is due for a big win. Rookies Gavin Sanders and Joshua Conquer just barely missed out on that ECKC title while Alex Da Silva and Michael Glaze have been victorious in ECKC action. Pearce Herder has only raced in the CRFKC this season, but he’s been on top of the podium and is always a contender.

The last two Canadian Champions are suiting back up with Jon Treadwell (2015) riding a hot streak this summer, while Samuel Lupien (2016) jumps back into a Briggs powered kart for the first time since his National title.

Gerald Caseley is a past Canadian Senior Briggs Champion, and Tyler McCullough has two Junior Briggs National trophies. Charlotte Lalonde has been pretty quiet this season in Canada, but she did race at the Battle of the Brickyard and brought home the victory at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

From the west, Skylar Dunning has been hot this season and will mix it up this week. The same can be said for John Buzza and Taveer Deen. Simon Belanger also wouldn’t surprise us if he stood atop the podium on Sunday as one of Quebec’s best chances.

Finally, we cannot forget Jeffrey Kingsley. He has been busy racing in the Canadian Touring Car Championship this year, but the 2016 ECKC Champ is back and hungry for a third Canadian title on his resume.

Already exceeding 30 drivers, we wouldn’t be surprised if by Qualifying on Friday the class exceeded 40 of the best Briggs karters from across the country.

MICKAEL AUBIN-POIRIER QUEBEC SIMON BELANGER QUEBEC AUSTIN BISSCHOP ONTARIO RYAN BRUTZKI ONTARIO JOHN BUZZA MANITOBA GERALD CASELEY NEW BRUNSWICK MICHAEL CLARK FLORIDA JOSHUA CONQUER ONTARIO LOGAN CUSSON ONTARIO ALEX DA SILVA ONTARIO TANVEER DEEN ALBERTA GRIFFIN DOWLER ALBERTA SKYLAR DUNNING ALBERTA KYLE EDGAR ONTARIO MICHAEL GLAZE ONTARIO TANNER HAMILTON ONTARIO PEARCE HERDER ONTARIO JAMIE HYNES ONTARIO JEFF KINGSLEY ONTARIO CHARLOTTE LALONDE ONTARIO ZACHARY LATIMER ONTARIO SEBASTIEN LAVIOLETTE ONTARIO CEDRIK LUPIEN QUEBEC SAMUEL LUPIEN QUEBEC TYLER MCCULLOUGH ONTARIO ALEX MURPHY ONTARIO CHARLIE REGIMBAL QUEBEC GAVIN SANDERS ONTARIO MARCO SIGNORETTI ONTARIO WHITNEY STEVENSON ALBERTA FREDERIC SYLVESTRE QUEBEC JONATHAN TREADWELL ONTARIO

If you are coming to Nationals and are not on the list, please email us at info@canadiankartingnews.com.