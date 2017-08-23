#CKC2017: Briggs Masters Preview

The wait is finally over as the 2017 ASN Canadian National Karting Championships are here and we at CKN are excited! Drivers from coast to coast have made their way to Mosport Kartways in Bowmanville, Ontario for the seventeenth version of the Canadian Championships.

The winners of the past four Briggs Masters Canadian Championship are all entered and we’re expecting great things from these fired up karting veterans. Jamie MacArthur is looking for his third National title in five years after taking home last years win after Marc Stehle pulled off track while leading, with two laps remaining with a heartbreaking chain failure. Stehle, the victor in 2015, is in no doubt seeking redemption at the track he scored his title while 2014 champ David Patrick jumps back into a kart for the first time this year.

“I think to defend this title it’s going to take luck and a perfect go-kart through the whole weekend with a good starting position on Sunday for the final.”

-Jamie MacArthur

Mathieu Demers may be the young guy in the group, but he’s shown great promise this year with multiple victories as does Steve MacVoy. Corey Walsh finally secured the ECKC title he’s been chasing for so many years this summer and he has some serious support from his Racing Edge Motorsports teammates in Scott and Rob Jefferies. Eli Yanko has also stood on top the podium this year.

Local hot shots Dave Anderson, Quinn Dewsburry, Stephen Goebel, Adrian Donkers and Darren Kearnan could easily upset the favourites this week too. As the lone driver traveling from out west, Adam Dowler could sneak in and shake up the system this week as well.

Finally, as a last minute addition, Darryl Timmers will make his Masters debut this week. He will be one to watch.

With a National title on the line, the checkered flag, and not Monday’s work, will be on the minds of many this weekend in Briggs Masters.

Briggs & Stratton Masters Pre-Entry List:

CLAUDE ALLAIN NEW BRUNSWICK DAVE ANDERSON ONTARIO ERIC D’ANJOU QUEBEC MATHIEU DEMERS QUEBEC QUINN DEWSBURRY ONTARIO ADRIAN DONKERS ONTARIO ADAM DOWLER ALBERTA RICH FOLINO ONTARIO STEPHEN GOEBEL ONTARIO SCOTT JEFFRIES QUEBEC ROB JEFFRIES QUEBEC DARREN KEARNAN ONTARIO JAMIE MACARTHUR ONTARIO STEVEN MACVOY ONTARIO DAVE PATRICK ONTARIO DAN SKILTON ONTARIO MARC STEHLE ONTARIO TYSON STEVENS ONTARIO GEORGE STILIADIS ONTARIO DARRYL TIMMERS ONTARIO COREY WALSH ONTARIO ELI YANKO ONTARIO

If you are coming to Nationals and are not on the list, please email us at info@canadiankartingnews.com.