#CKC2017: Briggs Junior Preview

The wait is finally over as the 2017 ASN Canadian National Karting Championships are here and we at CKN are excited! Drivers from coast to coast have made their way to Mosport Kartways in Bowmanville, Ontario for the seventeenth version of the Canadian Championships.

First up in our class by class previews is Briggs & Stratton Junior, who has proven this year to be unpredictable and fierce on track. For a class that has exceeded 40 karts on a number of occasions this year, we are a little shocked to see only 29 drivers on the entry list, but we’re hopeful a few more locals are late additions.

With so many drivers showing the ability to run up front this year we don’t know where to start after we mention Quebec’s Gabriel Savoie, the winner of the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship. Behind Savoie, Jordan Prior, Zachary Vanier, and Nicky Palladino were ECKC race winners. The Champion Ron Fellows Karting Championship has been tight this year as well with Savoie, Gianluca Savaglio and Liam Ortlieb scoring race wins.

A couple drivers who have been very close to a big victory this year include William Chayer, who has joined PSL Karting for the Nationals, Kelsey Hann, Avery Miller and Tyson Wassink. All of whom are capable of taking home the National title on Sunday.

“Racing in Briggs Junior this year has been so unforgettable!”

-Kelsey Hann

There’s also a couple of fresh faces who will join in on the action with the regulars as William Lowther travels from Prince Edward Island along with Ryan Musson from Nova Scotia while Tyler Kozma made the 40-hour trek from Alberta to be at the Nationals.

Find some room on the fence when Briggs Junior rolls on track, it’s going to be great!

Unofficial Briggs Junior Entry List

RYAN ARMSTRONG ONTARIO DAVID BARNES ONTARIO AIDAN BONHAM ONTARIO WILLIAM CHAYER QUEBEC OWEN CLARKE ONTARIO KAI DALZIEL ONTARIO KHLOE DRUMMOND ONTARIO KEIDON FLETCHER ONTARIO KELSEY HANN NOVA SCOTIA ZAIN IKRAM ONTARIO TYLER KOZMA ALBERTA ANTOINE LACHARITE QUEBEC ARIANE LACHARITE QUEBEC WILLIAM LOWTHER PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND STEFANO LUCENTE ONTARIO AVERY MILLER ONTARIO RYAN MUSSON NOVA SCOTIA LIAM ORTLIEB ONTARIO NICKY PALLADINO ONTARIO JORDAN PRIOR ONTARIO GIANLUCA SAVAGLIO ONTARIO GABRIEL SAVOIE QUEBEC BRENNAN TAYLOR ONTARIO OWYN THOMAS ONTARIO ANTONIO TRABUCCO ONTARIO ZACHARY VANIER ONTARIO TYSON WASSINK ONTARIO CHAD WEBSTER ONTARIO JAC YOUNG ONTARIO

If you are coming to Nationals and are not on the list, please email us at info@canadiankartingnews.com.