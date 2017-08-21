ICAR Experience
#CKC2017: Briggs Junior Preview

The wait is finally over as the 2017 ASN Canadian National Karting Championships are here and we at CKN are excited! Drivers from coast to coast have made their way to Mosport Kartways in Bowmanville, Ontario for the seventeenth version of the Canadian Championships.

First up in our class by class previews is Briggs & Stratton Junior, who has proven this year to be unpredictable and fierce on track. For a class that has exceeded 40 karts on a number of occasions this year, we are a little shocked to see only 29 drivers on the entry list, but we’re hopeful a few more locals are late additions.

With so many drivers showing the ability to run up front this year we don’t know where to start after we mention Quebec’s Gabriel Savoie, the winner of the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship. Behind Savoie, Jordan Prior, Zachary Vanier, and Nicky Palladino were ECKC race winners. The Champion Ron Fellows Karting Championship has been tight this year as well with Savoie, Gianluca Savaglio and Liam Ortlieb scoring race wins.

Gianluca Savaglio (689) and Zachary Vanier (687) have already topped the podium this year, can they do it again at Nationals? (Photo by Cody Schindel / CKN)

A couple drivers who have been very close to a big victory this year include William Chayer, who has joined PSL Karting for the Nationals, Kelsey Hann, Avery Miller and Tyson Wassink. All of whom are capable of taking home the National title on Sunday.

“Racing in Briggs Junior this year has been so unforgettable!”
-Kelsey Hann

There’s also a couple of fresh faces who will join in on the action with the regulars as William Lowther travels from Prince Edward Island along with Ryan Musson from Nova Scotia while Tyler Kozma made the 40-hour trek from Alberta to be at the Nationals.

Find some room on the fence when Briggs Junior rolls on track, it’s going to be great!

Unofficial Briggs Junior Entry List

RYAN ARMSTRONG ONTARIO
DAVID BARNES ONTARIO
AIDAN BONHAM ONTARIO
WILLIAM CHAYER QUEBEC
OWEN CLARKE ONTARIO
KAI DALZIEL ONTARIO
KHLOE DRUMMOND ONTARIO
KEIDON FLETCHER ONTARIO
KELSEY HANN NOVA SCOTIA
ZAIN IKRAM ONTARIO
TYLER KOZMA ALBERTA
ANTOINE LACHARITE QUEBEC
ARIANE LACHARITE QUEBEC
WILLIAM LOWTHER PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
STEFANO LUCENTE ONTARIO
AVERY MILLER ONTARIO
RYAN MUSSON NOVA SCOTIA
LIAM ORTLIEB ONTARIO
NICKY PALLADINO ONTARIO
JORDAN PRIOR ONTARIO
GIANLUCA SAVAGLIO ONTARIO
GABRIEL SAVOIE QUEBEC
BRENNAN TAYLOR ONTARIO
OWYN THOMAS ONTARIO
ANTONIO TRABUCCO ONTARIO
ZACHARY VANIER ONTARIO
TYSON WASSINK ONTARIO
CHAD WEBSTER ONTARIO
JAC YOUNG ONTARIO

If you are coming to Nationals and are not on the list, please email us at info@canadiankartingnews.com.

