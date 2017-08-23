#CKC2017: Briggs Cadet and Junior Lite Preview

The wait is finally over as the 2017 ASN Canadian National Karting Championships are here and we at CKN are excited! Drivers from coast to coast have made their way to Mosport Kartways in Bowmanville, Ontario for the seventeenth version of the Canadian Championships.

Making their debut at the Canadian Karting Championships this week is the Briggs & Stratton Junior Lite category. In the first full season of National competition for Junior Lite, we have seen the numbers bounce up and down and are slightly disappointed with the pre-entry, especially given that we’ve seen 25+ drivers on a number of occations this year in Ontario.

Regardless, the class is still full of our future stars. Connor Pritiko has been a force this year, earning three race wins en route to the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship title and currently leads the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge as well. Anthony Boscia has shown great speed this year and will push Pritiko along with Jake Cowden and Nicholas Christodoulou, all of whom have scored big race wins this year too.

A pair of drivers from the East Coast will join the Ontario regulars as the class continues to grow across the country. Isaac Teed and Daniel Chisholm used the MIKA club race to get to grips with the Mosport track last weekend and now have a chance to show their skills on Canada’s big stage.

Missing from the action this weekend is Lily Flintoff, a speedy youngster who has opted to race in Briggs Cadet.

Briggs Junior Lite Pre-Entry List:

ADAM ALI ONTARIO ANTHONY BOSCIA ONTARIO DANIEL CHISHOLM NOVA SCOTIA NICHOLAS CHRISTODOULOU ONTARIO JAKE COWDEN ONTARIO ALEC DRUMMOND ONTARIO NICK GILKES ONTARIO MADDOX HEACOCK ONTARIO JAKE MCNEELY ONTARIO STEVEN NAVRATIL ONTARIO CONNOR PRITIKO ONTARIO NICHOLAS SCARFO ONTARIO ZANDER STEVENS ONTARIO ISAAC TEED NEW BRUNSWICK

The youngest drivers competing for a National title this weekend will roll onto the track in Briggs & Stratton Cadet. Back at the Nationals for the second straight year, we have seen some great racing out of these developing drivers.

Nova Scotia’s Callum Baxter has left his mark on the class this year, winning a pair of CRFKC races at Mosport. He’s been battling with Ayden Ingratta, who won the CRFKC opener at Goodwood back in May, along with Owen Mahar back home.

Jordan Di Leo may have two of the best coaches in the paddock as the son of Daniel Di Leo has grown dramatically as a driver this year and has the potential to stand on the National podium this weekend.

Other drivers to keep an eye on this year are Lily Flintoff. Ethan Donkers and Daniel Ali.

The future is bright for this Briggs Cadet category.

Briggs Cadet Pre-Entry List:

DANIEL ALI ONTARIO CALLUM BAXTER NOVA SCOTIA ADAM BELLAFQUIH QUEBEC JORDAN DI LEO ONTARIO ETHAN DONKERS ONTARIO LILY FLINTOFF ONTARIO ASHTON HENCKEL USA AYDEN INGRATTA ONTARIO OWEN MAHAR NOVA SCOTIA MAX PANKEWITZ ALBERTA LINKIN STEVENS ONTARIO SCOTTY WATKINS ONTARIO

If you are coming to Nationals and are not on the list, please email us at info@canadiankartingnews.com.