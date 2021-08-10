Christodoulou and Conquer Split Shifter Wins

The second round of the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship featured a few more Open Shifter drivers than round one and they were faced with some tricky conditions at the Mosport Karting Centre.

US Formula 4 driver Nico Christodoulou (PRO/CL Kart) was back in action for the first time this season, as was Dante Lerra (Raceworx/CRG Kart) and Taegen Poles (Energy North America/Energy Kart), while round one winner Lucio Masini was absent from the weekend.

In the dry conditions, Joshua Conquer (Energy North America/Energy Kart) was in control aboard his Vortex Rok engine, but it was all reset when the group lined up for their Saturday Final on a wet track.

Christodoulou excelled in the tricky conditions and he quickly moved by Conquer before the end of lap two.

Ensuring he kept his CL Kart pointed forward, once a lead was built up, Christodoulou just cruised to the victory with a margin of victory over four seconds.

Behind him, Jared Ramnarayan (PRO/CL Kart) was also able to move by Conquer during the race to score the second position, with Conquer holding on for third ahead of Poles and Lerra.

MRFKC2 Open Shifter Saturday Final Results

1 Nico Christodoulou 2 Jared Ramnarayan 4.671 3 Josh Conquer 12.848 4 Taegen Poles 14.506 5 Dante Lerra 16.007 6 Nicholas Scarfo 17.111 7 Ryan Monteiro 52.231 8 Eamon Lowe 7 laps 9 Victor Smialek 11 laps

Back on a dry track Sunday, the Final was all Conquer. After timing his start perfectly, he pulled away early while those behind scrapped for second place. Ramnarayan and Poles got together on lap two, collecting Eamon Lowe (Raceworx/CRG Kart) in the process and ending their races in the penultimate corner.

Lerra held the second position for as long as he could, even after making a few mistakes. By lap ten, Christodoulou had enough and finally just sent it up the inside of Lerra to steal the position and Nolan Bower (NBM/TonyKart) followed him through.

Bower kept the pressure on Christodoulou in the remaining laps but wasn’t able to overtake and the race finished with Conquer almost fifteen seconds ahead. Christodoulou had to serve a penalty for his bumper being pushed back in the scrap for second, moving Bower up to second, while Lerra and Ryan Monteiro (Raceworx/CRG Kart) completed the top-five.

MRFKC2 Open Shifter Sunday Final Results