Choquer, Allen and Hartley Join RMCGF Team Canada Via the WCKC

This year’s Canadian squad for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals came one step closer to completion this past weekend as the Western Canadian Karting Championship crowned their champions in Chilliwack, British Columbia, awarding three of them the opportunity to compete in Brazil this fall amongst the worlds best Rotax Max racers.

Drivers had to endure miserable conditions at Greg Moore Raceway with rain and drizzle falling throughout the weekend to go along with cool temperatures. Rain and slick tires were changed constantly and guessing the setup throughout the changing conditions were difficult for even the most experienced mechanics.

The championships came down to the final laps with some even requiring a tie-breaker to determine the overall titles, and when it all was completed Bryce Choquer, Townes Allen and Kieran Hartley were awarded the Senior Max, Junior Max and Mini Max crowns and tickets to the Rotax Grand Finals.

The three will join Jason Leung, Coltin McCaughan, Samuel Lupien and Thomas Nepveu on Team Canada at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, with Canadian drivers having one last shot to qualify this coming weekend in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, and it’s not too late to register for the Canadian Open!

More to come.