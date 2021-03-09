Check This Out: RaceLab & Kartplex Announce New Villeneuve Kart

Canada’s sole Formula One World Champion has officially entered the world of karting with his own signature model chassis range. The Villeneuve line is a new venture in partnership with the recently formed RaceLab / Kartplex venture who is based out of Villeneuves’ Area 27 racing facility in Oliver, British Columbia.

“The team we have assembled includes dedicated karting professionals with decades of experience and a history of success at every level. Craig and his Team at Kartplex were chosen as the host of our pilot program because of their dedication, professionalism, and passion. His recent partnership with Steve Rickman at Racelab means that our racers can now have elite-level coaching, support, tuning, and logistics, no matter where they race in Canada or around North America,” commented Jacques.

Photo courtesy: Jacques Villeneuve

While excited to offer a competitive chassis option to the global market, Villeneuve is equally excited to add something to the Canadian karting scene including assistance for up and coming talent as well as a grassroots program that will take place at Area 27 for racers who may have never had the opportunity to try karting.

“I have been eager to give back to the sport that has provided so much passion and opportunity to myself personally and to my family. Today, it is clear that karting is the foundation of a motorsports career, amateur and professional, so it is the natural place to start this process.”

The production of the chassis will take place in Italy where attention to detail and performance is the emphasis. The JV line will come equipped with the highest quality components and accessories available and reliable stock of parts and inventory will be warehoused in both Oliver and Vancouver B.C with distribution globally being managed by RaceLab – Kartplex.

The JV Chassis line will include 3 Models to start including:

JV JR

Mini Kart equipped with:

• 28MM Tubing

• 950mm Wheelbase

• 30mm Axle

• Magnesium Components

• KG M20 Bodyworks

• Jecko Seat

JV1

TAG/OK Chassis

• 30mm Tubing

• 1045mm Wheelbase

• 50mm Axle

• High-Performance Self Adjusting Braking System

• Magnesium Components

• KG 506 Bodyworks w/Custom JV Graphic kit

• Jecko Seat

JV6

Shifter Chassis

• 32mm Tubing

• 1045mm Wheelbase

• 50mm Axle

• High-Performance Self Adjusting Braking System

• Magnesium Components

• KG 506 Bodyworks w/Custom JV Graphic kit

• Jecko Seat

This project comes to fruition from the vision of both Jacques and Craig Finer the founder and operator of Kartplex at Area 27.

Craig Finer Directory of Operations Kartplex – RaceLab (Photo by: NKA)

“The launch of the Villeneuve karting brand represents the culmination of a life long dream for me. 6 years ago when the opportunity to partner with JV the creation of a world-class kart racing centre, right here in the Okanagan presented itself, I immediately knew that this could be huge for motorsports in BC and all across Canada. It took three more years of discussion and careful consideration before we thought we had the elements in place to do Jacques’s legacy and his legendary family name proud.

What we have accomplished is well beyond that. From the chassis design to the graphics, and now to our new partnership with Racelab, we have exceeded all expectations for a brand new brand. We have a kart with immediate championship pedigree, branding and graphics created by one of the best artist in Motorsport, Howie Idelson as well as the facilities, programs and personnel for a world class program.

The Villeneuve brand is the jewel in the crown and along with Racelab’s programs and Kartplex’s facility, we are ready to fulfill our vision of becoming one of the top driver development programs for kart racers of all ages, anywhere in the world.”

Both Finer and RaceLab’s Steve Rickman will be working on expanding markets for the JV range internationally and are open to discussing all commercial opportunities as well as any race team inquiries. For more information or to contact Kartplex – RaceLab visit www.theracelab.com or www.kartplex.ca