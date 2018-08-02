Check this Out: New Race Gear Protectant and Anti-Fog Visor Liner

Our friends at RT Solutions have introduced us to a few awesome new products to the karting industry that will extend the life of your race gear.

RT Solutions has three products available. The first two are protectants for your race gear, one specifically for race suits and the other for your apparel; gloves, shoes, clothing and more. Both products repel water, oil and stains and after a race weekend, like we just endured at Mosport, it stood up to the test in keeping Rok Senior winner Ryan MacDermid clean and dry. In addition, they also have an anti-fog liner kit for race visors to ensure your vision is always clear.

A bottle of the Racesuit Fabric Protectant can be used on up to three race suits and is good for a minimum of 15 washes. It is SFI tested and breathable, ensuring that you stay dry inside without heating up.

A bottle of the Upholstery Nano Protectant will last up to three months and is abrasion resistant. Once applied to your gloves, shoes or clothing, you only need water to rinse off your gear after use.

The Anti-Fog Liner Kit will never fog your visor once it’s applied. Simply trim to fit and apply. The kit also comes with a micro-fibre cloth and spray solution to keep it clean.

Be prepared for any condition on track. Order today.

All of these products are available immediately from RT Solutions. Orders can be made by telephone, 416.889.7333, or by email, rtbmotorsportsinfo@gmail.com. You can also follow them on their social media channels: Instagram and Facebook.