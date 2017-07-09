Charlotte Lalonde stands front and centre on the podium (Photo by: Margay Karts)

Charlotte Lalonde Earns Canada a Big Win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

This past weekend many kart racers from across North America got to live out a life-long dream of driving on the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to the Indy 500 and many other high profile races.

The inaugural Battle at the Brickyard offered drivers the chance to utilize a portion of the speedway along with parts of the interior track and roads to make up a challenging temporary kart track.

One of the event highlights was the Ignite Challenge which featured nearly 50 drivers all using supplied race-prepared Margay Karts with Briggs LO206 engines.

After qualifying fifth place on Friday, Charlotte Lalonde, the lone Canadian in the field, moved her way up to start the Final in third place and with a lights out drive, she delivered the race win by a mere 0.033 seconds on Sunday afternoon!

As a unique prize for winning, Lalonde is coming back to Canada with a custom engraved brick as the race winning trophy.

Lalonde is working on a driver blog for CKN to highlight her weekend at the special event.