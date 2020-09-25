Championship Preview – MRFKC Rok Cup Showdown at Mosport

Fall is here and with it, the final major championship is set to close out the very unique 2020 karting season in Canada. The MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship returns to the Mosport Karting Centre for their third and final round of the competition and nine class champions will be determined by Sunday afternoon.

We have broken down our championship preview into two parts and if you missed our Briggs classes preview, click here.

Second up is a look at the Rok Cup classes. Class champions will win entry to the 2021 Florida Winter Tour and of course, bragging rights.

We have a photo package available this weekend!

Order Now – Click Here

Junior ROK

This one is going to be epic, we hope.

55 points separate the top-five as these young racers have all endured a season of ups and downs.

Frankie Esposito (BirelART) has enjoyed a great first season in Junior and with two wins to his credit, leads by a scant 4 points over race one winner Marcello Paniccia (Kosmic). Daniel Ali (Kosmic) ranks third and comes off of a win in round four at Hamilton, while fourth is Marco Filice (BirelART), who has been very close to victory a few times this season.

These four are heading into basically a winner take all scenario and will scrap to the very end and we can’t wait to see who can come out on top at Mosport.

Also, we must note that Callum Baxter (BirelART) ranks fifth and while he is a long shot for the championship, he could swoop in a snatch a victory from the championship contenders to really mix everything up.

Another driver to watch out for is Ayden Ingratta (RedSpeed). He missed the Hamilton rounds but was in contention for victory at Mosport and recently won the Canadian Open.

Pos Driver Total Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 Frankie Esposito 388 2 Marcello Paniccia 384 -4 -4 3 Daniel Ali 377 -11 -7 4 Marco Filice 333 -55 -44 5 Callum Baxter 240 -148 -93

Senior ROK

It has been another solid season for Patrick Woods-Toth (BirelART), who has been in control since MRFKC race one. He has three victories this season and is in cruise control for the championship.

Second is held by Robert Soroka (RedSpeed), who is also enjoying a strong season as the only driver to beat Woods-Toth and recently winning the Canadian Open. He is 109 points back of the leader and 125 points ahead of third place.

The race for third is going to be a great race between Dale Curran (CL Kart), Gianluca Savaglio (CL Kart) and Andrew Maciel (TonyKart). Sixth place heading into the weekend, Cole Hooton (BirelART) can also be included in the race for third as well.

Pos Driver Total Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 Patrick Woods-Toth 521 2 Robert Soroka 412 -109 -109 3 Dale Curran 287 -234 -125 4 Gianluca Savaglio 283 -238 -4 5 Andrew Maciel 266 -255 -17

Mini ROK

A pair of teammates will race for the Mini ROK title this weekend.

Ryan Maxwell (Energy Kart) and Jensen Burnett (Energy Kart) are separated by only 60 points and have won all four of the races so far this year, with Maxwell holding a 3-1 advantage.

They will be the pair to watch, but could we see another driver sneak in and steal a win? Pearce Wade (BirelART) showed great pace at Hamilton, while Joey Lecce (BirelART) and Samuel Spurling (Kosmic) are on the cusp of a breakout win.

It’s great to see these young guns do battle, we just wish there were more of them to showcase the full abilities these racers have.

Pos Driver Total Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 Ryan Maxwell 499



2 Jensen Burnett 439 -60 -60 3 Pearce Wade 379 -120 -60 4 Joey Lecce 304 -195 -75 5 Samuel Spurling 284 -215 -20

Two complete race days are on tap for this weekend, starting on Saturday. CKN will be trackside for all the coverage in the final major event of the season.