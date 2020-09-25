Championship Preview – MRFKC Briggs Racers Ready to Settle the Score

Fall is here and with it, the final major championship is set to close out the very unique 2020 karting season in Canada. The MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship returns to the Mosport Karting Centre for their third and final round of the competition and nine class champions will be determined by Sunday afternoon.

We have broken down our championship preview into two parts and up first, we look at the standings of the five Briggs & Stratton categories. Some classes are extremely close, while others are almost completely locked up before even putting a tire to track.

Briggs Junior

Briggs Junior is going to come down to the final lap with only 13 points separating the top three!

The trio of Daniel Ali (Kosmic), Logan Pacza (BirelART) and Logan Ferguson (BirelART) each have a race win in 2020 with Pacza holding two. With all three being very consistent, Ali leads by seven points over Pacza, followed by Ferguson a further six points back.

While he has a long way to go and will need all the cards to fall his way, Steven Navratil (Awesome Kart) is fourth, 96 points back of the lead. He will surely be aiming to end the season on the top of the podium, while Jordan West (BirelART) has enjoyed a great breakout season to rank fifth, still looking for his first big victory.

Pos Driver Total Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 Daniel Ali 405 2 Logan Pacza 398 -7 -7 3 Logan Ferguson 392 -13 -6 4 Steven Navratil 309 -96 -83 5 Jordan West 269 -136 -40

Briggs Senior

Four podiums in four races have gone a long way for Adam Ali (Kosmic) as he’s built up an 83-point lead in Briggs Senior. With a maximum of 140 points available each day, he will need to keep that consistency to stay on top of the hungriest category of racers taking the track this weekend.

There has been no shortage of excitement and unpredictability this season in Briggs Senior, so we’re expecting this one to go down to the wire on Sunday as well.

Holding second is David Barnes courtesy of two race wins is Hamilton. He leads a trio of Prime Powerteam drivers, who all need a handful of points if they want to come out on top in the standings. Jordan Prior (BirelART) is 170 points back of Ali with Jon Treadwell (BirelART) one marker further. Rounding out the top-five going into the weekend is Pearce Herder (Awesome Kart), who seems to be having more luck in the PreFinals than the Finals this season.

Pos Driver Total Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 Adam Ali 433 2 David Barnes 350 -83 -83 3 Jordan Prior 263 -170 -87 4 Jon Treadwell 262 -171 -1 5 Pearce Herder 241 -192 -21

Briggs Masters

If there was one driver really excited to get back to Mosport this weekend, it’s Darren Kearnon (TonyKart). He had a perfect sweep in the opening weekend, scoring the maximum number of points to build a huge lead. That lead took a hit at Hamilton as he was kept off the podium and Stephen Goebel (CL Kart) scored a race win and a third to close the gap to only 33 points going into championship weekend.

Rich Folino (BirelART) is still very much within striking distance in third, 54 points out of the lead, while Eli Yanko (TonyKart) and Levon Beaudin (BirelART) are on the outside looking in.

Pos Driver Total Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 Darren Kearnon 428 2 Stephen Goebel 395 -33 -33 3 Rich Folino 374 -54 -21 4 Eli Yanko 290 -138 -84 5 Levon Beaudin 282 -146 -8

Briggs Cadet

It’s going to take a lot to knock Major Makovskis (CL Kart) from the top spot in Briggs Cadet this weekend. He has two perfect race days and a part of runner-up finishes this season and has built up a 122-point gap to second place, Anthony Raducanoiu (BirelART), the only other driver to compete in all four races.

Third place is Wesley Donkers (TonyKart), followed by Olivier Bernier (BirelART) and Pearce Wade BirelART).

These young guns haven’t had too many racers in the category this year, so hopefully, a few more will compete this weekend at Mosport.

Pos Driver Total Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 Major Makovskis 530 2 Anthony Raducanoiu 408 -122 -122 3 Wesley Donkers 213 -317 -195 4 Olivier Bernier 185 -345 -28 5 Pearce Wade 184 -346 -1

Briggs Junior Lite

The head-to-head battle between Elias McKenzie (CL Kart) and Brady Clapham (Intrepid) looks to continue this weekend in Briggs Junior Lite.

McKenzie has won three straight Finals and holds a 47-point lead over Clapham, who has continued to hang out at the front but just hasn’t found victory lane let. Maybe this will be the weekend he finally secures an MRFKC race win?

Third is Anthony Martella (CL Kart), while Brandon Large and Gavin Goldie round out the top-five.

Pos Driver Total Points Points Behind Leader Points Behind Next Position 1 Elias McKenzie 509 2 Brady Clapham 462 -47 -47 3 Anthony Martella 355 -154 -107 4 Brandon Large 195 -314 -160 5 Gavin Goldie 162 -347 -33

Two complete race days are on tap for this weekend, starting on Saturday. CKN will be track side for all the coverage in the final major event of the season.