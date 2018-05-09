Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge – This Sunday at Goodwood Kartways!

With the weather starting to warm-up, so is the racing season! This weekend marks Race One of the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge and the anticipation for the season opener continues to grow. Now in its fourth season of competition, the CRFKC has established itself as one of the biggest kart racing championships in North America. Known for massive racing fields, a club friendly racing environment and loads of prizes and give-a-ways, Goodwood Kartways is the place to be this weekend.

The five-race program is built around single-day race events with action shared between Goodwood Kartways, Hamilton Karting Complex and Mosport Kartways utilizing a no drop format. This week’s event which is hosted by the Toronto Racing Association of Karters is open to ALL karters holding a valid ASN club license.

With continued support from Champion Spark Plugs, Ron Fellows, Briggs and Stratton Racing and PFAFF Motorsports this season promises to be the best one yet.

The following prize package is confirmed:

CHAMPION SPARK PLUGS Sponsored Awards and Apparel – Participants will be given CRFKC Patches and decals at registration. Champion t-shirts, podium hats, and other gift packages will be given out each round. Unique race day trophies and championship awards presented by Champion.

– Participants will be given CRFKC Patches and decals at registration. Champion t-shirts, podium hats, and other gift packages will be given out each round. Unique race day trophies and championship awards presented by Champion. PFAFF MOTORSPORTS Sponsored Special Driver Award – With a keen eye on developing talent, PFAFF Motorsports personnel will be at each round looking for and awarding extraordinary talent. One senior driver and one junior driver at each round will be selected by PFAFF as the ‘Driver of the Race’. Awards and prizes will be presented at the podium.

– With a keen eye on developing talent, PFAFF Motorsports personnel will be at each round looking for and awarding extraordinary talent. One senior driver and one junior driver at each round will be selected by PFAFF as the ‘Driver of the Race’. Awards and prizes will be presented at the podium. RON FELLOWS Sponsored Entry Fees to ASN Canada FIA Canadian Championship – Championship leaders at the conclusion of the first 4 Rounds of the CRFKC will be awarded Entry Fees to the National Championships. This prize package includes practice fees, paddock fees and Race Entry Fees for Championship leaders in Mini Rok, Rok Junior, Rok Senior and Rok Shifter. (Race Tires are not included.)

– Championship leaders at the conclusion of the first 4 Rounds of the CRFKC will be awarded Entry Fees to the National Championships. This prize package includes practice fees, paddock fees and Race Entry Fees for Championship leaders in Mini Rok, Rok Junior, Rok Senior and Rok Shifter. (Race Tires are not included.) VEGA TIRE Sponsored Tire Raffle – Each race, two sets of Vega tires will be randomly drawn. One draw will include ALL four cycle participants and the other will include ALL two cycle Participants.

– Each race, two sets of Vega tires will be randomly drawn. One draw will include ALL four cycle participants and the other will include ALL two cycle Participants. BRIGGS AND STRATTON Sponsored Pill Pull Entry Fee Draw – One “pill” will be drawn at random from each of the five Briggs and Stratton classes and each racer will receive entry to the next CRFKC event.

– One “pill” will be drawn at random from each of the five Briggs and Stratton classes and each racer will receive entry to the next CRFKC event. KDM RACING Sponsored Engine Raffle – Each race, one Briggs LO206 will be randomly drawn. The draw will include all Briggs and Stratton participants.

– Each race, one Briggs LO206 will be randomly drawn. The draw will include all Briggs and Stratton participants. ODENTHAL Racing Engine Mount Raffle – Each race, one engine mount will be randomly drawn. The draw will include all Briggs and Stratton participants.

The class order and detailed itinerary for Round 1 can be found below.

CRFKC OPTIONAL PRACTICE (FRIDAY MAY 11) – TRACK AVAILABLE FROM 10AM-5PM

CRFKC OPTIONAL PRACTICE (SATURDAY MAY 12) – TRACK AVAILABLE FROM 10AM-5PM

CRFKC RACE 1 – SCHEDULE (SUNDAY MAY 13)

7:30am – Gates Open

7:45am – Registration Open’s

9:15am – Registration Close’s

9:30am – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

10:00am – Practice Session 1 (7 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Qualifying (5 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Pre-Final (8 Lap Race)

T.B.D – Final (12 Lap Race)

4:00pm – Podium Presentation

CRFKC RACE 1 – RACE ORDER

Rok Junior – Sponsored By: VSR Racing

Briggs Junior Lite – Sponsored By: K&K Racing

Rok Senior – Sponsored By: REM Motorsports

Rok Masters – Sponsored By: Intrepid Canada (May be combined with Rotax Senior)

Briggs Junior – Sponsored By: Pro Racing

Briggs Cadet – Sponsored By: AI Motorsports

Briggs Senior – Sponsored By: Prime Powerteam

Briggs Masters – Sponsored By: Karts and Parts

Mini Rok – Sponsored By: G-Force Engines

Rok Shifters/Masters – Sponsored By: Energy Kart North America

NOTES: