Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge Round Two and Vega Cup this Saturday at Mosport Kartways

The Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge heads to the familiar grounds of Canadian Tire Motorsport Park this weekend as Mosport Kartways plays host to round two of a four race championship. The event also kicks off a series of major events scheduled at Canada’s home of motorsport during the summer months. While the layout is nothing new for karters, the format will be as the CRFKC looks to capitalize while running in conjunction with the Mobil 1 Sportscar Grand Prix.

The Mobil 1 Sportscar Grand Prix continues to be a favourite among CTMP race fans. Looking to increase the exposure of karting, CRFKC Officials have therefore put together a plan with CTMP to co-promote the event to those attending the Grand Prix this weekend. Intentionally, the karting event is scheduled to both start and finish later than a traditional kart race. The idea is quite simple: as on-track activities wrap up at the big track, thousands of race fans will be invited to turn their attention to the kart track just as finals begin.

“Since its inception the CRFKC has become known for running high-level kart races at first-class facilities,” stated event organizer Daniel Di Leo.

“As the series continues to grow, it is important for us to increase the exposure of the series for its drivers, sponsors and for the sport of karting as a whole. What better way to do that than to have thousands of motorsports’ most passionate fans come check out what we do? I’m sure it will be a great show!”

The event is a one-day stand-alone affair, and will take place at Mosport Kartways Saturday, July 8th, 2017.

Full race details for the entire weekend can be found below. For more information on Mosport Kartways and its events please call 905-983-7223 or visit www.mosportkartways.com.

FRIDAY JULY 7th – OPTIONAL PRACTICE – TRACK AVAILABLE FROM 11AM-6PM

SATURDAY JULY 8th – CRFKC ROUND 2 SCHEDULE

9:00am – Gates Open

10:00am – Registration Opens

11:15am – Registration Closes

11:30am – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

12:00pm – Practice Session (6 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Qualifying (5 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Pre-Final (8 Lap Race)

6:00pm – Final (12 Lap Race)

8:00pm – Podium Presentation

CRFKC RACE 2 – RACE ORDER

Rotax Junior – Sponsored By: VSR Racing

Briggs Junior Lite – Sponsored By: KDM Racing

Rotax Senior – Sponsored By: REM Motorsports

Rotax Masters – Sponsored By: Intrepid Canada (May be combined w/ Rotax Senior)

Briggs Junior – Sponsored By: Prime Powerteam

Briggs Cadet – Sponsored By: AI Motorsports

Briggs Senior – Sponsored By: PRO

Briggs Masters – Sponsored By: K&K Kart

Rotax Mini Max – Sponsored By: G Force Engines

Shifter Classes – Sponsored By: Vega Cup

Rotax DD2/Masters – Sponsored By: Energy Kart North America (May be combined w/ Shifters)

NOTES:

– Entry Fee for ALL classes is $120 except for Vega Cup shifter classes which is $150

– CRFKC will utilize the same track configuration that will be used for the ASN Canadian Karting Championships in August.