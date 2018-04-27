Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge Launches Official Website!

Busy preparing for the first race of their fourth official season, the organizers of the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge have launched their own official series website, http://kartsportontario.ca. The online home for the series will feature all the important information, bulletins, results, social media and much more!

Since day one the CRFKC has been a very popular series in Ontario, drawing some of the largest grids Briggs & Stratton 206 racing has seen around the world, with strong support from two-cycle classes as well. In 2018 the series has shifted their two-cycle program from the Rotax Max powerplant to the Vortex Rok engine platform while keeping everything as is for the Briggs & Stratton categories.

The series is riding the huge momentum from 2017 and has added a fifth round and new a track in 2018. In addition to two rounds each at Goodwood Kartways and Mosport Kartways, on Sunday, June 3, the CRFKC will travel to the Hamilton Karting Complex for the first time, for round two of the series. The non-points Briggs & Stratton Summer Fest will return as well on Sunday July 29 at Mosport.

“I’m really looking forward to this year,” explained Daniel Di Leo, series manager.

“With the strong grids continuing in Briggs & Stratton, the introduction of the Rok Cup classes that have already shown great numbers and trade-in offers exchanged as well as the addition of the fifth race at Hamilton, there is so much to look forward to this year and I can’t wait to get it started at Goodwood on May 13.”

All of the series sponsors from 2017 have renewed their partnerships with the CRFKC and will continue to provide great prizes at each race, including the Pfaff Motorsports Driver of the Race, Vega Tires raffles, Briggs & Stratton Engine raffle courtesy of KDM Racing and free entry-fee giveaways courtesy of the series.

To learn more about the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge, visit http://kartsportontario.ca.

2018 Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge Schedule: