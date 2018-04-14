Challenge of the Americas – Sonoma Championship Finale Updates

We are in beautiful Sonoma, California for the Championship crowning round of the 2018 Challenge of the Americas. Racers are vying for titles in the Rok Cup categories hoping to earn their ticket to Italy to compete in the Rok Cup International Final.

Follow along as we post updates throughout the weekend here on CKN.

Saturday Qualifying Top-5’s

Shifter Rok:

1. Alex Keyes – 48.187

2. Hunter Pickett +0.011

3. Zach Pettinicchi + 0.107

4. Cabot Bigham +0.224

5. Enzo Prevost +0.229

16. Ryan Martin

18. Rob Kozakowski

Junior Rok:

1. Ugo Ugochukwu – 51.438

2. Ashton Torgerson +0.023

3. Austin Torgerson +0.049

4. Oliver Reed +0.186

5. Maximilian Opalski +0.215

Masters Rok:

1. David Pergande – 51.736

2. Nick De Graaf +0.001

3. Erik Jackson

4. Jonathon Silva

5. Steve Piggott

Briggs 206:

1. Austin Torgerson (Sr)

2. Ryan Martin (Sr)

3. Ashton Torgerson (Jr)

4. Tuesday Calderwood (Jr)

5. Logan Calderwood (Jr)

6. Cooper Becklin (Jr)

7. Justin Goerz (Sr)

Rok Senior:

1. Hannah Greenemeier – 49.981

2. Bijoy Garg +0.124

3. Michael Avansino +0.268

4. Ryan Tate +0.298

5. Jake Drew +0.377

Mini Rok:

1. Logan Toke – 57.049

2. Chase Gardner +0.081

3. Ethan Nascimento +0.103

4. AJ Zarcone +0.251

5. Enzo Swan +0.287