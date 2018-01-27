Challenge of the America’s Phoenix – Weekend Updates

we’re trackside at the 2018 Challenge of the America’s where after ten years of Rotax Max racing the organizers have realigned their focus to support the Vortex Rok Cup program and begin a new venture for winter racers on the west coast.

All of our updates this weekend can be found on this page, so check back often as we post about the action.

Saturday Qualifying Update:

Notes:

Ugo Ugochukwu was the only Rok Junior driver to break into the 46-second region as he qualified more than three-tenths of a second quicker than his closest competitor.

There are a total of 85 entries this weekend, with Rok Junior leading the way with 15 drivers.

There is great representation of chassis brands here with TonyKart, BirelART, Vemme Kart, Kart Republic, Benik Kart, DR Kart, Exprit, CRG, CompKart, Deadly Kart, FA Kart, Ricciardo, Formula K, Praga and K&K Kart all on track

A number of states and provinces are represented including Arizona, California, Colorado, Ohio, New York, Texas and Oregon as well as Alberta, Manitoba and British Columbia

Garett Potter of Rok Cup USA is trackside to usher in the Vortex Rok product to customers, providing information, advice, and support.

Rok Junior Top-5:

Ugu Ugochukwu (TonyKart) Ashton Torgerson (TonyKart) Edward Portz (BirelART) Nolan Seigel (Exprit) Ethan Ho (RedSpeed)

Rok Senior Top-5:

Jim McKinney (FA Kart) Bailey Murphy (Deadly Kart) Colin Neal (Vemme Kart) Filip Niemkiewicz (Kart Republic) Phil Giebler (Ricciardo)

Rok Masters Top-5:

Adam Kasick (CompKart) Erik Jackson (Vemme Kart) David Pergande (TonyKart) Paul Bonilla (BirelART) Jonathon Silva (CompKart)

Rok Mini Top-5:

Enzo Swan (Benik Kart) Kai Sorenson (Benik Kart) Tuesday Calderwood (TonyKart) Ethan Nascimento (Vemme Kart) Logan Toke (Top Kart)

Rok Shifter Top-5:

Kol Bailey (Praga) Alex Keyes (BirelART) Nicky Hays (Ricciardo Kart) Jason Campbell (DR Kart) Alejandro Marquez (Formula K)

Briggs & Stratton LO206 Senior Top-5:

Micah Hendricks (VLR) Bailey Murphy (Deadly) Jim McKinney (FA Kart) Jenson Altzman (Exprit) John Buzza (K&K Kart)

Briggs & Stratton LO206 Junior Top-5: