Cashback Offer From Briggs & Stratton Racing for the SKUSA Winter Series

Briggs & Stratton Racing will join SuperKarts! USA on their maiden voyage into the state of Florida this winter, offering their LO206 engine as two official classes at the SKUSA Winter Series.

The two-round, four-race championship will host races in January at the AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex and in February at Ocala Gran Prix to crown their inaugural champions.

To kick off their excitement, Briggs & Stratton Racing are their full efforts into making their classes a success with a pre-registration incentive.

Registration for the SKUSA Winter Series opens on December 1 and Briggs & Stratton will offer $75.00 off the entry fee to the first 40 racers who register in the 206 Senior category.

In addition to the Briggs & Stratton classes, SKUSA will run their usual IAME and Honda Stock Moto categories in Florida.