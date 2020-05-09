CanAm 4-Cycle Festival Put on Hold Until 2021 Due to Covid 19

The CanAm 4-Cycle Festival, which was to take place from June 26 to 28, 2020, will be moved to 2021.

“This event was created to organize a big celebration for 4-Cycle kart drivers. An open invitation race for kart drivers of all Briggs classes in North America,” said Gerald Caseley. “We see that with the actual travel constraints, this event will not be able to accommodate all the drivers for whom it was organized.”

Mr. Caseley clarified that everything was in place for drivers from the United States, the Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada to compete with Quebec drivers on the SC Performance Karting circuit in Saint-Célestin near Trois-Rivières.

“There will be disappointment among the driver community following this announcement. We already felt the excitement for one of the biggest karting events of 2020,” adds Stéphane Couturier of SC performance Karting. “The event was eagerly awaited. But everything is ruined if this race is done without all the expected participants, spectators or even being able to make a music dinner in the evening.”

It was discussed to postpone the event in 2020. According to organizer Gerald Caseley: “As we do not yet know when the 2020 season will resume, it is likely that there will not be enough weekends for the established karting series to rebuild a schedule, even partial. Our first CanAm 4-Cycle Festival event can wait a year and not add more pressure to the situation. It will just be bigger in 2021!”

More info:

https://canam4cyclefestival.com/

Gerald Caseley – East Coast karting – 506-874-3251

Stéphanie Gingras – SC Performance Karting – 514 -775-1213