Canadian’s Show Strength at WKA Grand Nationals

While most Canadian’s were watching the results from the ROK Cup International Finals in Italy, a handful was at the GoPro Motorplex in Mooresville, North Carolina to compete at the WKA Grand Nationals. CKN’s Neelan Nadesan was in attendance and here is his review of the event.

In Pro IAME Junior, Dale Curran (REM/Kosmic) and Mark Davis (REM/Kosmic) were the two Canadians competing in the category. Curran showed great pace all weekend as he was able to win both heat races on Saturday. On Saturday’s Final Curran was leading the race with four laps to go when he was bumped from the lead, ultimately finishing in fourth. The next day Curran would qualify first and win the Prefinal but ultimately finished the final in sixth, falling down the order early and not recovering. Canadian Rotax Junior vice-champion Mark Davis showed some pace throughout the weekend but didn’t have the luck to capitalize when it mattered.

Canadian Rotax Senior Champion Ryan MacDermid (REM/Kosmic) was one of the quickest drivers in the Pro IAME Senior category and had to work his way to the front of the field in both finals after being pushed back early. He was the only driver to podium both days in the class with a second and third and would end up losing the $1000.00-weekend winner award with the tiebreaker that went to Brandon Lemke (Top Kart). Logan Cusson (REM/Sodi Kart) was also in attendance testing the Sodi Kart chassis in preparation for the Rotax Grand Finals in a couple weeks. Cusson would finish Sunday’s final in the top ten after finishing eleventh the day before.

One of the big incentives for all drivers was the three sets of race and practice tires that were given to the competitors from WKA as Bridgestone came out with a new compound for the event. With the free sets of tires, many drivers who typically don’t race WKA races were able to compete in the event and it brought out some big names in the IAME Senior division as Austin Garrison, Nicky Hayes, Ashley Rogero and Scott Saunders came out to race.