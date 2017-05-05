Canadians Head West to Wine Country for SKUSA Pro Tour Stop #2

The SKUSA Pro Tour returns to where it started this weekend with round two of their 2017 championship, the SKUSA SpringNationals, taking place at one of the most picturesque karting tracks in the world: Simraceway Performance Karting Center in Sonoma, California.

There is a good selection of Canadian drivers in attendance this weekend, including championship points leader in X30 Masters Blake Choquer. A few others are looking for redemption after the championship opener in New Orleans just over a month ago. As the series shifts west, CKN is excited to confirm our attendance this weekend in California.

Canadian drivers competing at SKUSA SpringNationals:

Blake Choquer (X30 Masters)

Thomas Nepveu (X30 Junior)

Tommy Simard (X30 Junior)

Ryan MacDermid (X30 Senior)

Cedrik Lupien (X30 Senior)

Samuel Lupien (X30 Senior)

Kellen Ritter (X30 Senior)

Logan Cusson (X30 Senior)

Gianfranco Mazzaferro (S2 Stock Moto)

Dale Curran (Mini Swift)

There is also a number of Canadian race teams in attendance including BBR Karting, PSL Karting, Energy Kart North America.

The Sonoma track is a fan-favourite including the tic-tac-toe sector which features drivers banging three consecutive curbs. With SKUSA utilizing the reverse direction of the track, the tic-tac-toe is a little slower but still important to navigate as drivers will try to gain every advantage possible.

Be sure to follow CKN on our socials to keep tabs on the weekend as we plan to highlight the action on our Instagram page (@CKN_Live). You can also follow the live timing of the race through SKUSA’s very own app, available for your iPhone and Android devices.