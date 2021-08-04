Canadians Have Three Opportunities To Qualify For RMCGF Bahrain!

Wow, it’s August already.

Our shortened season is in full swing right now and it’s only going to heat up more over the next month and a half with a number of major events on tap across the country.

For those aiming to join Team Canada and represent at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Bahrain, there will be three exciting opportunities to Qualify with races in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.

Rotax Max Challenge Canada recently confirmed the qualifying criteria for the two events in Ontario and Quebec, while Max Karting Group has released their info for the event in BC and all three are going to be exciting.

First up will be the Canadian Karting Championships held at the Mosport Karting Centre on August 19-22 in Ontario. Four RMCGF tickets are up for grabs to the race winners in Rotax Mini Max, Junior Max, Senior Max and DD2 Max.

They are winner-take-all tickets, and the only provision is for the Junior Max drivers, as the age limit has changed this season to align with European competition.

From MaxChallenge.ca: “If the driver with the best result was born in 2006 and is not, as of August 19th 2021, holder of a valid International C-Junior Karting Licence according to Article 3.4.2 of the CIK International Karting Licences for Drivers, he will receive a replacement invitation ticket to race at the Grand Finals in the E20 Senior class (electric karts) and the ticket In the MAX Junior class will be eliminated.”

It’s going to be an interesting and exciting event at Mosport, with more classes than ever and a split schedule. We will see Rok Cup, Rotax Max and Briggs 206 competitors all take to the track throughout the week at Mosport, with half the classes running in a morning schedule and the other half competing in the afternoon, providing plenty of opportunities for racers to compete in multiple classes if they want to.

Registration should open soon, but keep tabs on http://maxchallenge.ca for more Rotax information.

The following weekend, racers on the West Coast will get their chance to qualify through the Max Karting Group Canada Final at Greg Moore Raceway in Chilliwack, BC.

Six RMCGF tickets will be awarded as each category, Micro, Mini, Junior, Senior, DD2 and DD2 Masters, will send the race winner to Bahrain.

Registration for the event is open and can be found on the https://maxkartinggroup.com/ website.

A quick peek at the current entries see’s a strong number of competitors in Senior Max division, featuring a number of great rivalries from years past coming together for another shootout in the west.

Skipping over the Labour Day long weekend, the third and final chance to qualify for Team Canada and the RMCGF will come in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.

The postponed Canadian Open will piggyback on the first of two weekends in Tremblant for the Coupe de Montreal on September 10-12.

Six invitations are up for grabs, one for each Rotax division, but they won’t necessarily be awarded to the race winners. Making up a two-race mini championship, the highest combined point-getters from the Mosport Canadian Nationals and the Canadian Open will win the tickets to Bahrain.

The same provision for Junior Max racers will apply as Mosport.

Registration will open soon.

We can’t wait for these events to hit the track and to see how the roster for Team Canada develops race after race.